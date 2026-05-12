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Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Transactions

May 12, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Johnny Pascuzzi, safety Myles Purchase and tackle Laekin Vakalahi. In corresponding moves, the Bolts waived outside linebacker Niles King, tight end Tanner McLachlan and tight end Thomas Yassmin. Los Angeles also waived cornerback Jeremiah Wilson with an injury designation.

Pascuzzi played the 2025 season at Tulane after spending the previous three seasons at Iowa (2022-24). He helped the Green Wave to an 11-3 record and a College Football Playoff appearance, totaling 12 catches for 158 yards (13.2 avg.) and a touchdown. Over the course of his collegiate career, the OIathe, Kan., native appeared in 36 games, hauling in 14 passes for 199 yards (14.2 avg.) and a score. He will wear No. 42 with the Chargers.

After originally signing as an undrafted free agent with the Bolts last year, Purchase spent his rookie season on the practice squads for the Chargers and the New York Giants. He played four seasons at Iowa State (2021-24), totaling 145 tackles (92 solo), a 10-yard sack, an interception, 26 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery. Purchase led the Cyclones with a career-beset 15 pass breakups in 2023, which tied for No. 4 in the nation and ranked second in the Big 12. He will wear No. 41 with the Chargers.

Vakalahi (name pronounced LAY-kin VAH-kah-LAH-hee) spent the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He was on the practice squad for the year, helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX. Vakalahi was born in Auckland, New Zealand and raised in Melbourne, Australia, playing junior rugby in Brisbane, Australia. Vakalahi will wear No. 78 with the Chargers

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