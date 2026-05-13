Los Angeles Chargers Now Accepting 1960 Club Membership Applications 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced that the 1960 Club, the team's private members-only club located in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay, is now accepting applications for membership from qualified individuals beyond the season ticket base. Currently in a limited opening period with light programming on select days, the club will begin introducing new experiences in the coming months while ramping up its operating schedule.

Sitting atop The Bolt, the Chargers' state-of-the-art training facility and corporate headquarters in El Segundo, the 1960 Club boasts unobstructed views of all three Chargers' practice fields and the entire Los Angeles Basin. Landmarks visible from the Club include the Downtown skyline, Griffith Observatory, iconic Hollywood sign and the sprawling San Gabriel Mountain range.

Positioned at the intersection of business and sport, Los Angeles' newest exclusive gathering place for distinguished business executives, industry leaders and avid sports enthusiasts is a first-of-its-kind offering in the Southland, blending the exclusivity of a private members club with football-adjacent workspace and elevated dining. Operated by Wolfgang Puck Catering, the Club provides an unparalleled environment where members can both engage in productive business activities, socialize and immerse themselves in Chargers' football.

"The 1960 Club is the crown jewel of The Bolt," said Chargers Controlling Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos at the time the Club was announced. "From the moment founding owner Barron Hilton conceived an AFL team, created this organization and kicked off our inaugural 1960 season, the Chargers have challenged the status quo and reimagined the way the game is played – all with a style unmistakably our own. Through the creation of an exclusive, private membership club within the walls of the first dedicated NFL training facility ever constructed in LA, we've stayed true to our innovative roots and created a premium experience that is truly one-of-one."

Defined by an elegant mid-century modern aesthetic, the 8,000-square-foot club features a full-service restaurant and bar, private boardroom, lounge spaces, and a wrap-around patio lounge offering observation of Chargers practices, training camp and organized team activities.

To learn more about the Chargers' 1960 Club or to apply for membership, visit www.The1960Club.com

1960 CLUB FACT SHEET

ABOUT – 1960 CLUB

Established in Los Angeles as a charter member of the American Football League in 1960, the Chargers became the first major professional sports team born in the City of Angels. Befitting a team that has defied convention, reimagined how the game is played and challenged the status quo with a style all its own, the 1960 Club pays tribute to a true California original and an era where the impossible wasn't.

Overlooking the Los Angeles basin with views stretching from the iconic Hollywood sign to a downtown skyline nestled beneath the San Gabriel Mountains, welcome to "The 1960" – where cool once again is a vibe.

MEMBERSHIP

Access, Elevated.

Membership at the 1960 Club is tailored to both the individual and the enterprise, providing distinct pathways within the club's private offerings for members to integrate into the Chargers' organization.

INDIVIDUAL MEMBERSHIP

Crafted for tastemakers and leaders, Individual Membership grants full access to the Club's dining, lounge, patio and signature events along with priority reservations and an opportunity to enjoy other aspects of the Chargers' organization.

CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP

Designed for organizations seeking refined hospitality and meaningful connection, Corporate Membership offers flexible access for executives and clients, private meeting privileges and bespoke event opportunities within the Club's spaces.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Where is the 1960 Club located?

The 1960 Club is located on the top floor of The Bolt - the Los Angeles Chargers El Segundo-based Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay.

What facilities at the training complex will be available to members?

1960 Club access, dining experience by Wolfgang Puck Catering

access, dining experience by Wolfgang Puck Catering Outdoor terrace overlooking three full NFL practice fields and the entire Los Angeles basin.

Two full-service bars

Private Dining Room with Audio / Visual

Meeting Spaces

What amenities and benefits come with being a 1960 Club member?

Complimentary Parking

Individual tickets for purchase in The 1960 Club Suite at SoFi Stadium for home games*

Works space availability at The 1960 Club, through Club's reservations*

Member programming, events and exclusive activities

VIP views of Training Camp / Practice

Training Camp field lounge access

Priority to Chargers fan-based events

Access to purchase away game tickets*

Access to purchase Super Bowl tickets*

Select on-field post-game experiences at SoFi Stadium

*Reservations/Tickets are limited and based upon availability

Is there a dress code for the club?

It is expected that members will dress appropriately to the occasion. The standard is casual – presentable blue jeans and denim are acceptable. No athletic attire other than Chargers team apparel will be permitted. No flip flops, bathing suits, tank tops, excessively torn jeans or clothing with offensive messages or lettering will be permitted in The 1960 Club.*

*Exceptions will be made for current Chargers players and coaches.

Are children allowed in the club?

Children under 18 years of age are not allowed at the club. Exceptions, however, will be made for select events (i.e., training camp) and will be determined at the Club's discretion. For events where exceptions are made, children must be accompanied and supervised by the adult member.

Are private events available?

Select spaces may be reserved, subject to availability and Club guidelines.

Restaurant, Bar & Lounge

Crafted by Wolfgang Puck Catering

Wolfgang Puck Catering brings authentic ingredients and renowned culinary expertise to The 1960 Club, elevating every gathering with exceptional food worthy of great company.

The Terrace

An Overlook Like No Other in the South Bay