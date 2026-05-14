Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mante' Morrow

Morrow played three seasons at Upper Iowa University (2023-25) after beginning his career at New Mexico State. He finished his career ranking No. 2 in program history with 28 touchdown grabs, while also ranking sixth in career receiving yards (2,371). Morrow was a first-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection in 2025 after recording the third 1,000-yard receiving season in Upper Iowa history and the most receiving touchdowns in a season by a Peacock in over 20 years (12 touchdowns). He added 153 career receptions, ranking 11th in school annals. Morrow also earned All-GLVC honors in 2024 (second team) and 2023 (first team).