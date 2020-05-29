Shawne Merriman: Chargers 'Had the Best Offseason in Football'

On the Chargers' offseason

"The Chargers no doubt had the best offseason in football. This is probably, in my opinion and just being around the organization, probably the best offseason they've ever had as far as the draft class; as far as who they brought in – the key people. They brought in the big offensive lineman there from Carolina, from the Panthers [Trai Turner]. They filled every gap that they had missing last year in order to become a championship team. That's what happened."

On rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray wearing No. 56

"It's cool, especially when you have a guy that can make some plays. … He's explosive, man, and that's the fun part. You look at these guys and I always evaluate, especially linebackers at his position, how their mental approach is and how they lay it all out on the field, right? You have some guys that just get to the ball and want to make a tackle. No, he's running through guys, and that's when you see this explosive movement come in and him finishing guys and swarming to tackles and being relentless. This is what I see from him and without jumping the gun because the NFL is obviously much different from college, I can see right know he's gonna be a player. He's gonna be a star in the NFL."