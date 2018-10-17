Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Scouting Report: Chargers vs. Titans

Oct 17, 2018 at 09:40 AM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

101718_ScoutingReport_CMS

The Chargers (4-2) look to make it four wins in a row when they head across the pond to take on the Tennessee Titans (3-3). Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 6:30am PT.

What to Watch For…

On Offense for the Chargers

The Bolts are the only team to score three offensive touchdowns in every game. Philip Rivers has been on fire in 2018, completing 133 of 194 attempts (68.8 percent) for 1,702 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions for a 115.1 passer rating. The quarterback is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt, which is tied for second in the league. His 115.1 passer rating also ranks second in the NFL. Keenan Allen has been Rivers' top target, hauling in 36 passes for 434 yards. Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon has carried the ball 91 times for 466 yards, which is the third most in the NFL. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry while totaling six rushing touchdowns. He's added another three scores through the air.

On Offense for the Titans

After being banged up earlier this year, Marcus Mariota will be under center when he squares off against the Bolts. The quarterback has completed 75 of 118 attempts (63.6 percent) for 793 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions for a 74.6 passer rating. Second-year wideout Corey Davis has been the team's top wideout, hauling in 27 passes for 385 yards. Running back Dion Lewis is also a force in the passing game, catching 23 passes for 135 yards. Lewis is part of a potent one-two punch in the backfield as well alongside Derrick Henry. Henry has toted the rock 72 times for 240 yards while Lewis has 60 carries for 186. Teams must also account for Mariota as a runner as the quarterback has rushed 24 times for 147 yards.

On Defense for the Chargers

The Bolts are fresh off one of their top defensive games of the year, holding the Cleveland Browns to just one touchdown and two field goals. They're led by Denzel Perryman, who has a team-high 48 tackles. Derwin James is close behind with 40 tackles, though he leads the team with 3.5 sacks. Melvin Ingram has 2.5 sacks while Damion Square and Isaac Rochell each have one. Meanwhile, Desmond King took over the team lead with two interceptions while six others have recorded a pick on the year.

On Defense for the Titans

Second-year linebacker Jayon Brown is a name to watch out for as the linebacker leads the team with 40 tackles. A pair of savvy vets in the secondary have also made their presence felt as Kevin Byard has 35 tackles while Malcolm Butler has 31. Jurrell Casey leads the pass rush as he has a team-high 3.0 sacks, followed by Brown and Kamalei Correa with two apiece. The Bolts also must be wary of Adoree' Jackson as the cornerback has two picks on the year.

Series History

The Chargers lead the all-time series 27-17-1. The Bolts have won nine of the past 10 games against Tennessee, and their 1,068 points scored against the Titans are the most among non-current division opponents.

By the Numbers

The Chargers rank seventh in total offense (412.5 yards per game), 13th in passing (275.2 ypg), sixth in rushing (137.3 ypg) and fifth in points (29.2). The Titans rank 30th in total offense (262.7 ypg), 30th in passing (164.2 ypg), 22nd in rushing (98.5 ypg) and 30th in points (14.5).

Defensively, the Bolts rank 13th in total defense (357.7 ypg), 17th in passing (260.8 ypg), 11th in rushing (96.8 ypg) and 15th in points allowed (24.0). Tennessee ranks eighth in total defense (337.8 ypg), fifth in passing (214.7 ypg), 26th in rushing (123.2 ypg) and third in points allowed (17.8).

Milestones on the Horizon

Antonio Gates needs four catches to reach 941 for his career and pass Hall of Fame WR Art Monk (940) for No. 19 in NFL history.

Melvin Ingram needs 2.5 sacks to reach 40.0 for his career and become the seventh player in team history to reach that mark.

Keenan Allen needs 100-plus receiving yards to post the 20th 100-yard game of his career to tie WR Wes Chandler for the sixth-most in team annals.

Derwin James needs an interception to become the ﬁrst defensive rookie with at least 3.5 sacks and two interceptions since Washington OLB Zach Brown did so in 2012 while with Tennessee.

James needs 0.5 sacks to reach four for the year to tie CB Desmond King II (2017) for the most single-season sacks by a rookie defensive back in team history. The four sacks would tie King (L.A. Chargers, 2017) and DB Bill Bates (Dallas, 1983) for the most single-season sacks by a rookie defensive back in NFL history.

Melvin Gordon needs 101 rushing yards to pass Chuck Muncie (3,309) for sole possession of No. 6 in team history.

Gordon needs six catches to pass Danny Woodhead (167) for No. 5 in career receptions among running backs in team history.

Gordon is 35 receiving yards shy of passing Darren Sproles (1,400) for No. 7 in career receiving yards among running backs in team history.

Gordon needs 64 receiving yards to pass Danny Woodhead (1,429) for No. 6 in career receiving yards among running backs in team history.

Gordon needs one touchdown catch to become the seventh running back in Chargers history with 10 career receiving touchdowns. He needs two touchdown catches to tie Darren Sproles (11) for No. 7.

Gordon needs 130 scrimmage yards to pass Marion Butts (4,704) for No. 5 in team history by a running back.

Gordon needs three total touchdowns to pass Natrone Means (35) for No. 4 in team history by a running back.

Noteworthy vs. the Titans

On Oct. 31, 2010, Gates caught his 41st career touchdown pass from Philip Rivers in a game against Tennessee to set a new franchise record for touchdowns between a quarterback and tight end.

On Sept. 22, 2013, Philip Rivers completed 20-of-24 in a game against Tennessee for the second-highest single-game completion percentage (83.3 pct.) of his career. On Oct. 31, 2010, Rivers passed for 305 yards against Tennessee to give him 2,649 yards through the ﬁrst eight games of the season. At that time, it was the most in NFL history.

Rivers has posted a rating over 100 ﬁve straight times against the Titans. He holds a career rating of 105.9 and is 6-1 in his career against Tennessee.

Melvin Gordon rushed for a career-high 196 yards in the 2016 matchup, the ninth-highest single-game total in franchise history.

Connections

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was the head coach of the Titans from 2014-15.

Defensive Line Coach Giff Smith served in the same role for the Titans from 2014-15.

Titans tackle Tyler Marz played for the Chargers in 2017.

Offensive Assistant Coach Mike Sullivan coached the Chargers offensive line for four seasons (2009-12).

Special Team Coach Craig Aukerman coached special teams for the Chargers from 2013-16.

Broadcast Information

CBS – Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Bruce Arians (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)

KFI-AM 640 – Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst) and Shannon Farren (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KFWB – AM 980 – Mario Solis (play-by-play) and Jorge Villanueva (analyst)

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across ten radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Latest News
Advertising