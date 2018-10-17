Scouting Report: Chargers vs. Titans

The Chargers (4-2) look to make it four wins in a row when they head across the pond to take on the Tennessee Titans (3-3). Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 6:30am PT.

What to Watch For…

On Offense for the Chargers

The Bolts are the only team to score three offensive touchdowns in every game. Philip Rivers has been on fire in 2018, completing 133 of 194 attempts (68.8 percent) for 1,702 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions for a 115.1 passer rating. The quarterback is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt, which is tied for second in the league. His 115.1 passer rating also ranks second in the NFL. Keenan Allen has been Rivers' top target, hauling in 36 passes for 434 yards. Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon has carried the ball 91 times for 466 yards, which is the third most in the NFL. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry while totaling six rushing touchdowns. He's added another three scores through the air.

On Offense for the Titans

After being banged up earlier this year, Marcus Mariota will be under center when he squares off against the Bolts. The quarterback has completed 75 of 118 attempts (63.6 percent) for 793 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions for a 74.6 passer rating. Second-year wideout Corey Davis has been the team's top wideout, hauling in 27 passes for 385 yards. Running back Dion Lewis is also a force in the passing game, catching 23 passes for 135 yards. Lewis is part of a potent one-two punch in the backfield as well alongside Derrick Henry. Henry has toted the rock 72 times for 240 yards while Lewis has 60 carries for 186. Teams must also account for Mariota as a runner as the quarterback has rushed 24 times for 147 yards.

On Defense for the Chargers

The Bolts are fresh off one of their top defensive games of the year, holding the Cleveland Browns to just one touchdown and two field goals. They're led by Denzel Perryman, who has a team-high 48 tackles. Derwin James is close behind with 40 tackles, though he leads the team with 3.5 sacks. Melvin Ingram has 2.5 sacks while Damion Square and Isaac Rochell each have one. Meanwhile, Desmond King took over the team lead with two interceptions while six others have recorded a pick on the year.

On Defense for the Titans

Second-year linebacker Jayon Brown is a name to watch out for as the linebacker leads the team with 40 tackles. A pair of savvy vets in the secondary have also made their presence felt as Kevin Byard has 35 tackles while Malcolm Butler has 31. Jurrell Casey leads the pass rush as he has a team-high 3.0 sacks, followed by Brown and Kamalei Correa with two apiece. The Bolts also must be wary of Adoree' Jackson as the cornerback has two picks on the year.

Series History

The Chargers lead the all-time series 27-17-1. The Bolts have won nine of the past 10 games against Tennessee, and their 1,068 points scored against the Titans are the most among non-current division opponents.

By the Numbers

The Chargers rank seventh in total offense (412.5 yards per game), 13th in passing (275.2 ypg), sixth in rushing (137.3 ypg) and fifth in points (29.2). The Titans rank 30th in total offense (262.7 ypg), 30th in passing (164.2 ypg), 22nd in rushing (98.5 ypg) and 30th in points (14.5).

Defensively, the Bolts rank 13th in total defense (357.7 ypg), 17th in passing (260.8 ypg), 11th in rushing (96.8 ypg) and 15th in points allowed (24.0). Tennessee ranks eighth in total defense (337.8 ypg), fifth in passing (214.7 ypg), 26th in rushing (123.2 ypg) and third in points allowed (17.8).

Milestones on the Horizon

Antonio Gates needs four catches to reach 941 for his career and pass Hall of Fame WR Art Monk (940) for No. 19 in NFL history.

Melvin Ingram needs 2.5 sacks to reach 40.0 for his career and become the seventh player in team history to reach that mark.

Keenan Allen needs 100-plus receiving yards to post the 20th 100-yard game of his career to tie WR Wes Chandler for the sixth-most in team annals.

Derwin James needs an interception to become the ﬁrst defensive rookie with at least 3.5 sacks and two interceptions since Washington OLB Zach Brown did so in 2012 while with Tennessee.

James needs 0.5 sacks to reach four for the year to tie CB Desmond King II (2017) for the most single-season sacks by a rookie defensive back in team history. The four sacks would tie King (L.A. Chargers, 2017) and DB Bill Bates (Dallas, 1983) for the most single-season sacks by a rookie defensive back in NFL history.

Melvin Gordon needs 101 rushing yards to pass Chuck Muncie (3,309) for sole possession of No. 6 in team history.

Gordon needs six catches to pass Danny Woodhead (167) for No. 5 in career receptions among running backs in team history.

Gordon is 35 receiving yards shy of passing Darren Sproles (1,400) for No. 7 in career receiving yards among running backs in team history.

Gordon needs 64 receiving yards to pass Danny Woodhead (1,429) for No. 6 in career receiving yards among running backs in team history.

Gordon needs one touchdown catch to become the seventh running back in Chargers history with 10 career receiving touchdowns. He needs two touchdown catches to tie Darren Sproles (11) for No. 7.

Gordon needs 130 scrimmage yards to pass Marion Butts (4,704) for No. 5 in team history by a running back.

Gordon needs three total touchdowns to pass Natrone Means (35) for No. 4 in team history by a running back.

Noteworthy vs. the Titans

On Oct. 31, 2010, Gates caught his 41st career touchdown pass from Philip Rivers in a game against Tennessee to set a new franchise record for touchdowns between a quarterback and tight end.

On Sept. 22, 2013, Philip Rivers completed 20-of-24 in a game against Tennessee for the second-highest single-game completion percentage (83.3 pct.) of his career. On Oct. 31, 2010, Rivers passed for 305 yards against Tennessee to give him 2,649 yards through the ﬁrst eight games of the season. At that time, it was the most in NFL history.

Rivers has posted a rating over 100 ﬁve straight times against the Titans. He holds a career rating of 105.9 and is 6-1 in his career against Tennessee.

Melvin Gordon rushed for a career-high 196 yards in the 2016 matchup, the ninth-highest single-game total in franchise history.

Connections

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was the head coach of the Titans from 2014-15.

Defensive Line Coach Giff Smith served in the same role for the Titans from 2014-15.

Titans tackle Tyler Marz played for the Chargers in 2017.

Offensive Assistant Coach Mike Sullivan coached the Chargers offensive line for four seasons (2009-12).

Special Team Coach Craig Aukerman coached special teams for the Chargers from 2013-16.

Broadcast Information

CBS – Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Bruce Arians (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)

KFI-AM 640 – Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst) and Shannon Farren (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KFWB – AM 980 – Mario Solis (play-by-play) and Jorge Villanueva (analyst)