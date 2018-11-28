Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Scouting Report: Chargers vs. Steelers

Nov 28, 2018 at 10:53 AM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

112818_ScoutingReport_CMS

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-3) hit the road for a primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1). Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 5:20pm PT.

What to Watch For…

On Offense for the Chargers

Fresh off the most efficient game in NFL history, Philip Rivers leads the Bolts into Pittsburgh looking to continue one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Rivers has completed 239 of 344 passes (69.5 percent) for 3,119 yards, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions for a 115.7 passer rating. He ranks fourth in the league in touchdown passes, eighth in yards and third in passer rating. His top target continues to be Keenan Allen, who has hauled in 69 passes for 848 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Mike Williams has emerged as a touchdown machine with seven TD receptions on the year, which is the ninth most in the NFL. Finally, with Melvin Gordon recovering from a knee injury, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson figure to carry the load on the ground. Ekeler has toted the rock 70 times for 409 yards (5.8 ypc) on the year while Jackson has 12 carries for 64 yards (5.3).

On Offense for the Steelers

No team airs the ball out more than Pittsburgh as Ben Roethlisberger leads the NFL with 472 attempts. That's 25 more than the next closest quarterback. "Big Ben" has completed 312 of those passes (66.1 percent) for 3,664 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 picks for a 95.9 passer rating. The Steelers boast arguably the top one-two punch at wideout in Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown has 71 receptions on the year for 874 yards and 11 touchdowns while Smith-Schuster has 77 catches for 1,055 yards and four scores. However, the aerial assault is more than that pair as Roethlisberger loves to get his tight ends, Vance McDonald and Jesse James, involved as well. On the ground, James Conner has burst onto the scene as one of the top running backs in the league. The team's bell-cow has over 160 more carries than any other player on the roster, Conner has carried the ball 186 times for 849 yards (4.5 ypc) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 49 receptions for 453 yards and another score.

On Defense for the Chargers

Joey Bosa made his presence felt last week in his second game back from injury as he recorded two sacks of Josh Rosen. Now he looks to keep that momentum rolling heading into Pittsburgh, looking to wreak havoc on Roethlisberger alongside Melvin Ingram (5.5 sacks), Isaac Rochell (4.5) and Derwin James (3.5). James also leads the team with 82 total tackles while Desmond King paces the squad with three interceptions.

On Defense for the Steelers

The Bolts must pay special attention to Derek Watt's brother, T.J., as the edge rusher ranks among the league leaders with 10.0 sacks. Still, he's only one part of a dangerous pass rush that also features Cameron Heyward (6.0), Javon Hargrave (5.5) and Bud Dupree (4.5). In addition, Jon Bostic leads the Steelers with 66 tackles while Vince Williams and Dupree each have a pick-six on the season.

Series History

The Steelers lead the regular season series, 22-7, and are 14-1 at home against the Chargers. The Steelers won the last meeting, 24-20, but the Bolts got the best of the Steelers in the last trip to Pittsburgh by the score of 34-24. One of the greatest moments in Chargers history happened in Pittsburgh. On Jan. 15, 1995, the Chargers secured their first Super Bowl appearance by downing the Steelers, 17-13, in the AFC Championship Game.

By the Numbers

The Chargers rank sixth in total offense (402.0 yards per game), 10th in passing (273.2 ypg), eighth in rushing (128.8 ypg) and seventh in points (27.9). The Steelers rank fourth in total offense (420.8 ypg), second in passing (325.2 ypg), 27th in rushing (95.6 ypg) and sixth in points (28.7).

Defensively, the Bolts rank ninth in total defense (334.8 ypg), seventh in passing (227.3 ypg), 13th in rushing (107.5 ypg) and fourth in points allowed (19.9). Pittsburgh ranks sixth in total defense (325.1 ypg), sixth in passing (223.3 ypg), ninth in rushing (101.8 ypg) and 11th in points allowed (22.6).

Milestones on the Horizon

Keenan Allen needs 13 receptions to reach 405 for his career and pass WR Gary Garrison for No. 6 in franchise history.

Allen needs 100-plus receiving yards to post the 21st 100-yard game of his career to tie TE Antonio Gates for the fifth-most in team annals.

Allen needs 152 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the season and the first back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons by a Charger since WR Vincent Jackson did so from 2008-09.

Allen needs two touchdown catches to reach 28 and pass WR Don Norton (27) for 12th in Chargers history.

Antonio Gates needs six receptions to reach 952 for his career and pass Hall of Fame WR Andre Reed (951) for 17th in NFL history.

Gates needs 88 receiving yards to reach 11,835 for his career and pass Hall of Fame WR Don Maynard (11,834) for 28th on the all-time list.

Philip Rivers needs 300-plus passing yards to record his 62nd career game with at least 300 yards, tying Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre for the fifth-most in history.

Rivers needs 381 passing yards to reach 3,500 for the year, extending his streak to 11-straight campaigns for the third-longest such streak in history.

Rivers needs two touchdown passes to extend his team-record multi-touchdown pass streak to 13 games, tying for the second-longest streak in NFL history. It would also make him the fourth-ever quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of the first 12 games to start a season.

Joey Bosa needs 1.5 more sacks to reach 26.5 for his career, passing Houston DE J.J. Watt for the third-most in a player's first 31 career games in NFL history.

Bosa needs two sacks to pass LB Billy Ray Smith (26.5) for 10th in team history.

Melvin Ingram needs 3.5 sacks to reach 44.0 for his career to pass LB Shawne Merriman for No. 6 in team history.

Noteworthy vs. the Steelers

On Jan. 15, 1995, the Chargers secured their first Super Bowl appearance by downing the Steelers, 17-13, in the AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh. Tony Martin scored the eventual game-winner on a 43-yard pass from Stan Humphries. Natrone Means rushed for 69 yards while Junior Seau led the defense with 12 tackles.

In the last meeting in Pittsburgh (12/9/12), Phillip Rivers threw for three touchdowns, two to Danario Alexander, in a 34-24 win.

Overall, in six career games against Pittsburgh, Rivers has thrown for 1,533 yards, completed 61.4 percent of his passes and tossed 13 touchdowns for a 92.0 career passer rating.

Antonio Gates has caught 41 passes for 496 yards and six touchdowns in eight career games against the Steelers. In the last meeting in Week 5 of 2015, Gates caught nine passes for 92 yards with two touchdowns.

Connections

Mike Pouncey and Maurkice Pouncey are brothers. So are Derek Watt and T.J. Watt.

Chargers Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator George Stewart coached special teams for Pittsburgh from 1989-91.

Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt served in the same role for the Steelers from 2004-06, following three seasons as the tight ends coach (2001-03).

Strength and Conditioning Coach John Lott was a C/G for the Steelers in 1987.

Broadcast Information

NBC – Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline)

KFI-AM 640 – Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst) and Shannon Farren (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KFWB – AM 980 – Mario Solis (play-by-play) and Jorge Villanueva (analyst)

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across ten radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

Latest News
Advertising