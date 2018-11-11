Scouting Report: Chargers vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-2) look to make it six wins in a row when they head north to take on the Oakland Raiders (1-7). Kickoff from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is set for 1:05pm PT.

What to Watch For…

On Offense for the Chargers

Philip Rivers continues his MVP-caliber season as the team prepares to take on the Raiders. Number 17 has completed 165 of 246 attempts (67.1 percent) for 2,236 yards, 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions for a 116.5 passer rating. He ranks third in the league in passer rating and is tied for fourth with 19 TDs. Keenan Allen continues to be his top target, hauling in a team-high 47 receptions for 630 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams have been two of the league's top big-play threats, ranking second and third respectively in yards at the point of catch. The pair is tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns each. Then there's Melvin Gordon, who picked up last week where he left off after missing the Titans game with a hamstring injury. The running back has toted the rock 107 times for 579 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, with seven rushing touchdowns. He's also been lethal in the passing game, catching 31 passes for 289 yards and another three scores.

On Offense for the Raiders

Derek Carr has been one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks midway through the season as he's completed 204 of 282 passes (72.3 percent). In addition, he's thrown for 2,198 yards and 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, giving him a 94.8 passer rating. Running back Jalen Richard actually leads the Raiders in receptions (43), while Jared Cook has a team-high 494 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Jordy Nelson has had an impressive first year for Oakland, hauling in 25 passes for 353 yards and three TDs. On the ground, Doug Martin has taken over as the team's starting running back as Marshawn Lynch has been placed on IR. Martin has carried the ball 51 times for 220 yards.

On Defense for the Chargers

Denzel Perryman has made his presence felt over the Bolts' first eight games, leading the squad with 64 tackles. Derwin James ranks second with 49 while Jahleel Addae is third with 43. Melvin Ingram leads in sacks with 4.5, just one more than James' 3.5. In the secondary, Desmond King has a team-high three interceptions, which is tied for the most in the AFC and fifth in the NFL.

On Defense for the Raiders

Outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead has been all over the place for the Raiders this year, wracking up a team-high 57 tackles. Meanwhile, fellow linebacker Marquel Lee ranks second with 42 while former Charger Marcus Gilchrist ranks third. Finally, after releasing Bruce Irvin and his 3.0 sacks on the year, Maurice Hurst now leads the team with 2.0. Two other players have recorded sacks for Oakland in Arden Key and Clinton McDonald.

Series History

The Raiders lead the all-time series 65-53-2, but the Chargers have won the last three contests, including a 26-10 victory earlier this year. The last time the Bolts played in Oakland came last October, in which the team authored a 17-16 come-from-behind victory as they drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired.

By the Numbers

The Chargers rank eighth in total offense (399.2 ypg), 12th in passing (270.4 ypg), fifth in rushing (126.9 ypg) and 27.5 in points (11th). The Raiders rank 19th in total offense (353.8 ypg), 15th in passing (258.8 ypg), 24th in rushing (95.0 ypg) and 28th in points (17.6).

Defensively, the Bolts rank 19th in total defense (361.5 ypg), 18th in passing (249.1 ypg), 20th in rushing (112.4 ypg) and 12th in points allowed (22.5). Oakland ranks 27th in total defense (407.1 ypg), 24th in passing (26.6 ypg), 32nd in rushing (144.5 ypg) and 31st in points allowed (31.5).

Milestones on the Horizon

With a victory, the Chargers would reach 7-2 for the fifth time in history, and the first since 2006. A win would extend the team's winning streak to six games for the first time since the Bolts won the final 11 games of the 2009 regular season.

Philip Rivers needs a touchdown pass to extend his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 22, the third-longest streak in team history and second-longest active streak.

Keenan Allen needs five receptions to reach 375 for his career and move into sole possession of No. 8 in team history, passing WR Wes Chandler (373) and WR Anthony Miller (374).

Allen needs eight receptions to reach 378 for his career to pass WR Wes Chandler (373), WR Anthony Miller (374) and RB Ronnie Harmon (377) for seventh in Chargers history.

Allen needs 100-plus receiving yards to post the 21st 100-yard game of his career to tie TE Antonio Gates for the fifth-most in team annals.

Allen needs 115 receiving yards to reach 4,755 for his career to pass WR Vincent Jackson (4,754) for No. 9 in team history.

Antonio Gates needs two catches to reach 941 for his career and pass Hall of Fame WR Art Monk (940) for No. 19 in NFL history.

Gates needs five receptions to reach 944 for his career and pass WR Derrick Mason (943) for 18th in NFL history.

Melvin Gordon needs five catches to pass Danny Woodhead (167) for No. 5 in career receptions among running backs in team history.

Gordon needs two total touchdowns to pass Natrone Means (35) for No. 4 in team history by a running back.

Michael Badgley needs just five points to set a team record for points scored by a kicker in team history through the first three games of his career without a missed kick (Nate Kaeding, 20 points).

Badgley needs 10 points to tie George Blair (26) for the most points by a kicker in Chargers history through the first three games of his career.

Badgley needs three made field goals this Sunday to reach six for his career, which would be the most by a kicker in team history through three career games

Noteworthy vs. the Raiders

In 25 career games vs. Oakland, Philip Rivers has completed 522 of 810 (64.4 pct.) for 6,394 yards with 43 touchdowns and 18 interceptions for a 97.1 career rating vs. Oakland. The Chargers are 17-8 in those 25 games.

Brandon Mebane recorded his first career interception in the Oct. 9, 2016 game vs. the Raiders.

Keenan Allen broke the team's single-season catch record by hauling in nine receptions to finish with 102 on the year in 2017 when the Bolts hosted the Raiders. He added 133 yards and a score in the season-finale win.

In 30 career games vs. the Raiders, Antonio Gates has 110 catches for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns. It's the second-most receptions, yards and touchdown catches against any single opponent (KC) in his career.

Connections

Chargers T Joe Barksdale played for the Raiders from 2011-12.

Raiders S Marcus Gilchrist played for the Chargers from 2011-14.

Raiders Assistant Head Coach/ Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia coached special teams for the Chargers from 2011-12.

Raiders Assistant Special Teams Coach Byron Storer was on the Chargers defense staff from 2012-13.

Broadcast Information

Fox – Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline)

KFI-AM 570 – Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst) and Shannon Farren (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KFWB – AM 980 – Mario Solis (play-by-play) and Jorge Villanueva (analyst)