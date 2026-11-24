Rodney Harrison is moving forward in his next attempt to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Harrison — who helped set the modern standard for safeties across the league— was announced among a group of 52 nominees who advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news Tuesday morning.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will reduce the list to 25 when they cast their next ballots, which will be announced in about two weeks.

After that, 15 Finalists — 13 players, one coach and one contributor — will be presented at the Selection Committee's annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LXI.

Harrison, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection, was a finalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, as well as a semifinalist last year.

Drafted by the Chargers in 1994, Harrison spent nine seasons with the team and was a Pro Bowl selection twice during his tenure.

A two-time Super Bowl champion later in his career, Harrison went into the Chargers Hall of Fame in 2025.

He played nine seasons for the Chargers, appearing in 123 career games with 97 starts, tallying 760 total tackles to go along with 26 interceptions, which is third all-time and the most by a safety in team history.

Harrison also added 21.5 sacks (the best mark by a Chargers defensive back), plus eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 22 tackles for loss and 46 passes defensed.