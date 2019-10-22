Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Vote for Roderic Teamer as the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Oct 22, 2019 at 09:28 AM
JoshuaFischman
Joshua Fischman

For the first time this season, Roderic Teamer has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

The strong safety posted an impressive performance in the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, in which he recorded his first career interception. The pick gave the Bolts possession in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Teamer tied his career high with six solo tackles, including his first career tackle for a loss, and he was also credited with a pass defensed.

Through five career NFL games, the Tulane product has tallied 22 solo and 31 combined tackles, ranking him second among rookie defensive backs in each category.

Teamer faces competition in the Jaguars' Gardner Minshew, Raiders' Josh Jacobs, 49ers' Nick Bosa, and the Titans' Jeffery Simmons.

Voting is open through 12:00 pm PT Friday, and the winner will be announced later that day on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

Click here to vote for Roderic Teamer.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency 

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know. 
news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
Latest News
Advertising