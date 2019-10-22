Vote for Roderic Teamer as the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

For the first time this season, Roderic Teamer has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

The strong safety posted an impressive performance in the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, in which he recorded his first career interception. The pick gave the Bolts possession in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Teamer tied his career high with six solo tackles, including his first career tackle for a loss, and he was also credited with a pass defensed.

Through five career NFL games, the Tulane product has tallied 22 solo and 31 combined tackles, ranking him second among rookie defensive backs in each category.

Teamer faces competition in the Jaguars' Gardner Minshew, Raiders' Josh Jacobs, 49ers' Nick Bosa, and the Titans' Jeffery Simmons.

Voting is open through 12:00 pm PT Friday, and the winner will be announced later that day on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.