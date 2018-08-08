Remembering Faye Spanos

Faye Spanos was born in 1926 to Greek immigrant parents in Tarpon Springs, Florida. During the 1900s, Faye's parents emigrated from the island of Simi, in Greece, to be with fellow islanders who had arrived earlier, in search of a better life. When she was nearly three years old, her mother died, leaving a six-month old son and Faye. Although her early life was fraught with sadness and hard times, she was surrounded by an extended and loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins who became a big part of the fabric of her life.