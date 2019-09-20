Remembering Chargers Founding Owner Barron Hilton

In 1959, Lamar Hunt approached Hilton and several other businessmen to form the American Football League. It was then that Hilton founded the Los Angeles Chargers as he purchased rights to the franchise for the tidy sum of $25,000. As Spanos noted, Hilton and the other seven original AFL owners deemed themselves the "Foolish Club" for forming a league set to rival the NFL.

Hilton revolutionized the game in a multitude of ways. His newly minted Chargers became the first team to place last names on the backs of their jerseys, and the iconic lightning bolt on the team's helmets wouldn't be there if it were not for Hilton.

He even held a contest to name the team and ultimately selected "Chargers" as the winner. In an unhappy coincidence, Hilton owned a credit card company named Carte Blanche, leading some to speculate that was why "Chargers" won out.

Hilton, however, begged to differ.

"It was after the trumpet call, followed by the roar of 'Charge,'" he told the Los Angeles Times in a 2009 interview. "It never had a thing to do with the credit card."