Recap: Ravens Top Chargers 22-10

Dec 22, 2018 at 08:25 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-10 on Saturday night from ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Los Angeles' offense was held to 198 total yards and under 20 points for the first time this season. Quarterback Philip Rivers finished 23-of-37 for 181 and two interceptions. Running back Melvin Gordon had 41 rushing yards on 12 carries and a touchdown after a three-game absence.

Down 16-10 with 2:54 remaining, Rivers found tight end Antonio Gates for an 11-yard gain, but he fumbled. The ball was scooped up by cornerback Tavon Young, who raced 62 yards for a touchdown that put the game out of reach.

Ravens vs. Chargers In-Game

View the best of the Bolts as they take on the Baltimore Ravens for Week 16's Saturday Night Football matchup.

Adrian Phillips tackles during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
1 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Adrian Phillips celebrates his tackle during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
2 / 51

Jacob Gonzalez/NFL
Jatavis Brown and Adrian Phillips celebrate Phillips' tackle during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
3 / 51

Jacob Gonzalez/NFL
Michael Davis breaks up a pass intended for Michael Crabtree during the first half in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Carson, Calif.
4 / 51

Kelvin Kuo/AP Photo
Hayes Pullard tackles Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
5 / 51

Jacob Gonzalez/NFL
JG__2051
6 / 51
Jacob Gonzalez/NFL
4LAC3630
7 / 51
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen celebrates catching a pass from Philip Rivers during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
8 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Gordon runs the ball during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
9 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Williams during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
10 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Brandon Mebane stops Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
11 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Travis Benjamin runs after catching a pass from Philip Rivers during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
12 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Williams catches the ball during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
13 / 51

Ryan Kang/AP Photo
Casey Hayward waves at fans during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
14 / 51

Kelvin Kuo
Virgil Green turns to run after catching a pass from Philip Rivers during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
15 / 51

Ryan Kang/NFL
Jatavis Brown tackles Ravens RB Gus Edwards during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
16 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Bolts bring down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
17 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Darius Philon tackles Ravens QB Lamar Jackson during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
18 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Desmond King celebrates during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
19 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Philip Rivers throws the ball during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
20 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Jackson runs downfield during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
21 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen celebrates a catch during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
22 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Jackson runs downfield during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
23 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Donnie Jones and Michael Badgley slap hands after a successful field goal during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
24 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Michael Badgley watches his field goal attempt sail through the uprights during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
25 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Casey Hayward swats the ball for an incomplete pass during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
26 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Adrian Phillips celebrates a tackle during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
27 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Casey Hayward swats the ball away from Ravens WR Michael Crabtree during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
28 / 51

Jacob Gonzalez/NFL
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Carson, Calif.
29 / 51

Kelvin Kuo/AP Photo
Melvin Gordon celebrates his touchdown during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
30 / 51

Jacob Gonzalez/NFL
Melvin Gordon celebrates his touchdown during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
31 / 51

Jacob Gonzalez/NFL
Adrian Phillips celebrates a tackle during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
32 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Bolts work to stop the run during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
33 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Ingram recovers a fumble during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
34 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Ingram celebrates recovering a fumble during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
35 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Brandon Mebane and Melvin Ingram celebrate Ingram's fumble recovery during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
36 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Gordon runs downfield during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
37 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Gordon runs downfield during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
38 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Derek Watt tackles during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
39 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Derek Watt celebrates his tackle during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
40 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James swats the ball away during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
41 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Bosa looks to stop Raven's RB Kenneth Dixon during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
42 / 51

Joey Bosa looks to stop Raven's RB Kenneth Dixon during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Tyrell Williams runs after catching a pass from Philip Rivers during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
43 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Williams runs downfield during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
44 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen jumps to catch the ball during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
45 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Jackson runs the ball during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
46 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Nick Dzubnar keeps the punt out of the end zone during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
47 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Nick Dzubnar celebrates keeping the punt out of the end zone during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
48 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Nick Dzubnar and Kyle Emanuel celebrate during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
49 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Bosa on the field during the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
50 / 51

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC0026-2
51 / 51
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
On the first play of the game, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr intercepted Rivers on a ball intended for wide receiver Mike Williams. Baltimore immediately capitalized with a 43-yard rush by rookie running back Gus Edwards, which set up a 24-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Baltimore had 81 rushing yards in the first quarter (7.4 yards per carry) with momentum entering the second. Threatening to score on a fourth-and-goal from the Chargers' two-yard line, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an incomplete pass in the end zone to wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Los Angeles had four offensive possessions after Rivers' interception on the game's opening play. Three ended in punts; the final was a nine-play, 65-yard drive ending with a 38-yard Michael Badgley field goal to make the score 6-3 Baltimore at halftime. The Ravens' offense held the ball for 19:54 in the first half.

The Ravens started the second half the same way the Chargers began the first: with a turnover. A Kenneth Dixon fumble – forced by defensive tackle Darius Philon – was recovered at Baltimore's 17-yard line by defensive end Melvin Ingram. Three plays later, Gordon punched in a one-yard touchdown run that gave L.A. a 10-6 lead.

It took two plays for a Baltimore response. Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 68-yard touchdown to retake the lead. Tucker would later add to the Ravens' advantage in the third quarter with a 56-yard field goal. The final score of the game was Young's defensive touchdown.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles will close the 2018 regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Broncos Stadium at Mile High is on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 1:25 p.m. Pacific (CBS).

Latest News
