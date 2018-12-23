Recap: Ravens Top Chargers 22-10

On the first play of the game, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr intercepted Rivers on a ball intended for wide receiver Mike Williams. Baltimore immediately capitalized with a 43-yard rush by rookie running back Gus Edwards, which set up a 24-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Baltimore had 81 rushing yards in the first quarter (7.4 yards per carry) with momentum entering the second. Threatening to score on a fourth-and-goal from the Chargers' two-yard line, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an incomplete pass in the end zone to wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Los Angeles had four offensive possessions after Rivers' interception on the game's opening play. Three ended in punts; the final was a nine-play, 65-yard drive ending with a 38-yard Michael Badgley field goal to make the score 6-3 Baltimore at halftime. The Ravens' offense held the ball for 19:54 in the first half.

The Ravens started the second half the same way the Chargers began the first: with a turnover. A Kenneth Dixon fumble – forced by defensive tackle Darius Philon – was recovered at Baltimore's 17-yard line by defensive end Melvin Ingram. Three plays later, Gordon punched in a one-yard touchdown run that gave L.A. a 10-6 lead.

It took two plays for a Baltimore response. Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 68-yard touchdown to retake the lead. Tucker would later add to the Ravens' advantage in the third quarter with a 56-yard field goal. The final score of the game was Young's defensive touchdown.

UP NEXT