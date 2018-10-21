Recap: Chargers top Titans 20-19 in London Thriller

The Chargers improved to 5-2 Sunday after beating the Tennessee Titans 20-19 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The game was decided when safety Adrian Phillips tipped Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's pass on a two-point conversion attempt after tight end Luke Stocker scored a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining.
Quarterback Philip Rivers went 19-of-26 for 306 yards and two long touchdown passes to a pair of Williams. Tyrell Williams had 118 receiving yards for the second straight game, while Mike Williams added 55 receiving yards on his fourth touchdown of the season.
Running back Austin Ekeler had 68 total yards on 17 touches in place of Melvin Gordon, who was inactive with a hamstring injury.
Tennessee struck first on an 11-play, 55-yard drive to open the game. Ryan Succop's 28-yard field goal gave the Titans an early 3-0 lead.
It didn't take long for Los Angeles to respond, though. On the offense's first play from scrimmage, Rivers hooked up with wide receiver Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown. Michael Badgley's extra point made it 7-3 Chargers.
After a three-and-out which included a sack by defensive tackle Darius Philon, the Chargers' offense put together a 10-play drive ending in a 29-yard Badgley field goal. Los Angeles led 10-3 after the first quarter.
The Titans added another field goal and were threatening to score again before the half. With 39 seconds remaining, linebacker Denzel Perryman picked off a Melvin Ingram-deflected Mariota pass at Los Angeles' four-yard line and returned it 16 yards. The Chargers entered halftime with a 10-6 lead.
Browse through the top game action photos as the Bolts take on the Titans at Wembley Stadium in London for Week 7.
Los Angeles' quick-strike offense opened the second half with a three-play, 75-yard drive. This time, Rivers went deep to wide receiver Mike Williams for a 55-yard touchdown to make the score 17-6.
A 37-yard kick return by Darius Jennings coupled with an unnecessary roughness penalty by safety Rayshawn Jenkins set Tennessee up at the Chargers' 42-yard line on its next possession. Seven plays later, running back Derrick Henry scored from one-yard out to close the gap to 17-13.
The Chargers added another Badgley field goal -- this one from 28 yards out -- to increase their lead to 20-13. In two games, Badgley has been perfect on field goals (3-of-3) and extra points (7-of-7).
Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught five passes for 72 yards. Ingram added a sack and now has 3.5 on the season.
UP NEXT
After its bye week, Los Angeles will travel to Seattle in Week 9 to take on the Seahawks. Kickoff is on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1:05 p.m. Pacific from CenturyLink Field (CBS).