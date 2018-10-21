Recap: Chargers top Titans 20-19 in London Thriller

The Chargers improved to 5-2 Sunday after beating the Tennessee Titans 20-19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The game was decided when safety Adrian Phillips tipped Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's pass on a two-point conversion attempt after tight end Luke Stocker scored a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Philip Rivers went 19-of-26 for 306 yards and two long touchdown passes to a pair of Williams. Tyrell Williams had 118 receiving yards for the second straight game, while Mike Williams added 55 receiving yards on his fourth touchdown of the season.

Running back Austin Ekeler had 68 total yards on 17 touches in place of Melvin Gordon, who was inactive with a hamstring injury.

Tennessee struck first on an 11-play, 55-yard drive to open the game. Ryan Succop's 28-yard field goal gave the Titans an early 3-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Los Angeles to respond, though. On the offense's first play from scrimmage, Rivers hooked up with wide receiver Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown. Michael Badgley's extra point made it 7-3 Chargers.

After a three-and-out which included a sack by defensive tackle Darius Philon, the Chargers' offense put together a 10-play drive ending in a 29-yard Badgley field goal. Los Angeles led 10-3 after the first quarter.