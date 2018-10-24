Ravens – Chargers Week 16 Game Flexed to Saturday Night

The NFL is putting the Bolts in primetime for a key AFC clash.

The league announced this morning that the Chargers' Week 16 game against the Ravens has been flexed into the Saturday primetime slot. The NFL had four games to choose from but chose to put the match between two of the top teams in the AFC into the coveted Saturday night spot.

It's also worth noting that the game marks the first primetime game from ROKiT Field at StubHub Center as it will be broadcast coast-to-coast on NFL Network. Fans locally can watch the game on KABC. Kickoff on Dec. 22 is set for 5:20 p.m pacific time.