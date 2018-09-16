Quick Observations from the Chargers' 31-20 Win Over the Bills

Bolt Quotebook:

"(I have) the will to just continue to get better. Every day, I feel like I'm taking what my coaches are giving me and just trying to get better." – S Derwin James

"Whiz (Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt) called a heck of a game. It was a lot of goods today, but I think there was just enough negatives that make us walk out of here just a little bit unsatisfied, which is good because we know we have a heck of a challenge coming next week in L.A." – QB Philip Rivers

"I thought this week in practice, all three of those guys looked better. They looked faster and they're just learning our system is what they're doing. This is about the time you see those rookies come on. They understand the speed of the NFL game right about now. You saw it in practice and it showed up in the game." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn on defensive rookies

Odds and Ends:

The Chargers outgained the Bills 349 to 293 in total yardage. The Chargers held a 240-209 advantage through the air as well as a 109-84 edge on the ground.

Philip Rivers was 23-of-27 for 256 yards and three touchdowns with a 143.2 QBR.

Mike Williams hauled in the first touchdown of his career.

Rookies Uchenna Nwosu and Kyzir White recorded the first sack and interception of their careers, respectively.

Derwin James paced the defense with eight total tackles. He also had two tackles for loss, one QB hit, one pass defensed and one sack. This was the second-straight game with a sack for James.

Along with the ones from James and Nwosu, the Bolts had three other sacks on the day: Melvin Ingram (1.5), Jatavis Brown (1) and Damion Square (.5).

Mike Pouncey served as the Bolts' honorary captain, joining Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates, Russell Okung, Melvin Ingram and Brandon Mebane.