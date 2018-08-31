Quick Observations from the 23-21 Win Over the 49ers

Bolt Quotebook

"He played a lot more than I thought he was going to play, but he wanted to go back in. Forrest was trying to get the rust off. We're going to study tape and see how well he played tonight. I thought he got better as the game went on though. I know that for sure." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn on G Forrest Lamp.

"It felt great (to play in the preseason after missing 2017). At the beginning of camp, I was talking to Damion (Square) and he told me, 'You've just got to go play. You can't think about it….' I just put it behind me once camp started and just was rolling and now it's time to get ready for the season." – DE Chris Landrum

"One thing we did really well was control the penalties a lot better than we did the first three games. I think we did a good job moving the ball. We'd obviously like to turn those field goals into touchdowns, but overall, we got the team win so that's great." – WR Geremy Davis

Odds and Ends

The 49ers outgained the Chargers 226-192 in total net yards. While they held a 133-54 advantage through the air, the Bolts had the edge on the ground, 138-93.

Chris Landrum led the team with two sacks while Uchenna Nwosu had one.

Andre Patton hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from Cardale Jones just three plays after LB D'Juan Hines forced a fumble. The score marked Patton's first receiving touchdown in an NFL uniform.

Terrell Watson punched in a four-yard touchdown run to close out the first half. He finished the evening with the score and a team-high 40 rushing yards on nine carries (4.4 avg.).