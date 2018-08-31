Quick Observations from the 23-21 Win Over the 49ers

The Los Angeles Chargers closed out the preseason with a win beating the San Francisco 49ers, 23-21.
Stat of the Game:
The Chargers defense did not allow a third down conversion in the first quarter. It marked the sixth quarter of the preseason that the Bolts' defense kept the opponent without a conversion.
Play of the Game:
After recording a sack in the first quarter, Chris Landrum doubled-down with another impressive one in the second. Landrum sacked QB Nick Mullens with such force that the ball came flying out of the quarterback's hand. It tumbled around before Steven Richardson fell on it, giving the Bolts possession at the San Francisco 13, setting up an eventual Caleb Sturgis field goal.
Turning Point:
With just under three minutes left in the game, Jeff Locke kicked off following a 49ers touchdown that brought the score to 21-20, SF. Detrez Newsome was back at the goal line waiting for it and corralled the ball. He then ran up the middle, and shook tacklers to then cut left before he was finally wrestled down at the Niners' 37.
It Was Over When:
Six plays after Newsome's 63-yard kick return, Roberto Aguayo set up to kick a game-winning field goal. With time expiring, his 26-yard attempt was good, and the Bolts walked off with the win.
Bolt Quotebook
"He played a lot more than I thought he was going to play, but he wanted to go back in. Forrest was trying to get the rust off. We're going to study tape and see how well he played tonight. I thought he got better as the game went on though. I know that for sure." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn on G Forrest Lamp.
"It felt great (to play in the preseason after missing 2017). At the beginning of camp, I was talking to Damion (Square) and he told me, 'You've just got to go play. You can't think about it….' I just put it behind me once camp started and just was rolling and now it's time to get ready for the season." – DE Chris Landrum
"One thing we did really well was control the penalties a lot better than we did the first three games. I think we did a good job moving the ball. We'd obviously like to turn those field goals into touchdowns, but overall, we got the team win so that's great." – WR Geremy Davis
Odds and Ends
The 49ers outgained the Chargers 226-192 in total net yards. While they held a 133-54 advantage through the air, the Bolts had the edge on the ground, 138-93.
Chris Landrum led the team with two sacks while Uchenna Nwosu had one.
Andre Patton hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from Cardale Jones just three plays after LB D'Juan Hines forced a fumble. The score marked Patton's first receiving touchdown in an NFL uniform.
Terrell Watson punched in a four-yard touchdown run to close out the first half. He finished the evening with the score and a team-high 40 rushing yards on nine carries (4.4 avg.).
Geno Smith, Damion Square, Spencer Pulley, Chris Landrum and Hayes Pullard served as tonight's captains.