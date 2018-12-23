Quick Observations from the 22-10 Loss to the Baltimore Ravens

It Was Over When:

The Chargers got the ball back in the fourth quarter down six with three minutes left in the game. Facing a 1st-and-20, Rivers stepped back and threw a pass to Antonio Gates. Gates corralled the pass but as he was going to the ground, Baltimore LB Patrick Onwuasor came in to punch the ball out. CB Tavon Young picked it up and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown. The Ravens' two-point conversion attempt was no good, but their 22-10 lead was too much for the Chargers to overcome.

Bolt Quotebook

"We got out-coached today and we got out-played. By some miracle, we still had a chance to win that game…. Penalties came at untimely times. They played their game. We couldn't get them off the field on defense, and we couldn't stay on the field on offense. I thought special teams played pretty solid this evening…. It's just that simple. It's a good football team. They came in here and they beat us." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"We just have to do better. We knew what they were doing. They just dominated it. They just dominated us the whole game. That's pretty much what it comes down to, but we game planned for them. We knew exactly what they were going to do, they were just applying pressure." – RB Melvin Gordon

"We have to put teams away. Today, things didn't go our way and we came out with a loss. We go against another (stout) defensive front this week (in Denver). They are going to get after the quarterback (and) going to force him to do things he doesn't want to do. We've got to make the adjustments and get ready to go against Denver." – NT Damion Square

Odds and Ends

The Ravens outgained the Chargers in total yardage 361 to 198. They held a 202-147 advantage through the air and a 159-51 edge on the ground.

The Chargers had three total sacks in the game with the following players contributing to the total: Darius Philon (1.5), Uchenna Nwosu (1.0) and Joey Bosa (0.5).

With his touchdown in the third quarter, the score marked the 28th of Gordon's career, tying RB Ezekiel Elliott for the second-most in the NFL since the start of 2016.

RB Justin Jackson finished with career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (47).

Adrian Phillips served as tonight's honorary captain.