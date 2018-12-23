Quick Observations from the 22-10 Loss to the Baltimore Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 11-4 on the season after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 22-10.
Stat of the Game:
Philip Rivers surpassed 4,000 passing yards on the year for the 10th time in his career, which is the third-most in NFL history.
Play of the Game:
The Ravens got the ball to start the second half and on the first offensive play, Kenneth Dixon took a handoff and rushed up the middle. As he was being tackled, Darius Philon came in to dislodge the ball and force a fumble. As it was rolling, Melvin Ingram scooped it up to give possession to the Chargers offense.
Turning Point:
Three plays after the forced fumble and fumble recovery, the team capitalized on the turnover as Melvin Gordon ran in for the touchdown to take a 10-6 lead. However, Baltimore wasted no time getting back into the game as they took one minute off the clock and went 85 yards in two plays as Lamar Jackson connected with Mark Andrews for a 68-yard touchdown and regained the lead, 13-10.
It Was Over When:
The Chargers got the ball back in the fourth quarter down six with three minutes left in the game. Facing a 1st-and-20, Rivers stepped back and threw a pass to Antonio Gates. Gates corralled the pass but as he was going to the ground, Baltimore LB Patrick Onwuasor came in to punch the ball out. CB Tavon Young picked it up and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown. The Ravens' two-point conversion attempt was no good, but their 22-10 lead was too much for the Chargers to overcome.
Bolt Quotebook
"We got out-coached today and we got out-played. By some miracle, we still had a chance to win that game…. Penalties came at untimely times. They played their game. We couldn't get them off the field on defense, and we couldn't stay on the field on offense. I thought special teams played pretty solid this evening…. It's just that simple. It's a good football team. They came in here and they beat us." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn
"We just have to do better. We knew what they were doing. They just dominated it. They just dominated us the whole game. That's pretty much what it comes down to, but we game planned for them. We knew exactly what they were going to do, they were just applying pressure." – RB Melvin Gordon
"We have to put teams away. Today, things didn't go our way and we came out with a loss. We go against another (stout) defensive front this week (in Denver). They are going to get after the quarterback (and) going to force him to do things he doesn't want to do. We've got to make the adjustments and get ready to go against Denver." – NT Damion Square
Odds and Ends
The Ravens outgained the Chargers in total yardage 361 to 198. They held a 202-147 advantage through the air and a 159-51 edge on the ground.
The Chargers had three total sacks in the game with the following players contributing to the total: Darius Philon (1.5), Uchenna Nwosu (1.0) and Joey Bosa (0.5).
With his touchdown in the third quarter, the score marked the 28th of Gordon's career, tying RB Ezekiel Elliott for the second-most in the NFL since the start of 2016.
RB Justin Jackson finished with career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (47).
Adrian Phillips served as tonight's honorary captain.
Inactives for the Chargers included Austin Ekeler, Troymaine Pope, Cole Toner, Sean Culkin, Dylan Cantrell, Anthony Lanier and T.Y. McGill.
View the best of the Bolts as they take on the Baltimore Ravens for Week 16's Saturday Night Football matchup.