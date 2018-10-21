Quick Observations from the 20-19 Win Over the Titans

Turning Point & It Was Over When:

After the Titans scored a touchdown on fourth down to bring the game within one point, they then decided to go for two. The first attempt was no good, however, a defensive holding penalty on the Chargers gave the Titans one final shot. Marcus Mariota threw in the direction of Taywan Taylor, but Adrian Phillips tipped the pass and it fell incomplete. The Titans then tried an onside kick which was unsuccessful and gave the Bolts the victory.

Bolt Quotebook

"This team has a lot of grit. This is a tough football team. We emphasize it and these guys go out and execute it. They demonstrate it I feel like every single week." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"We knew yesterday when we talked about it that that was going to be the opening call, and as soon as the ball was snapped I felt the defense shift to where we knew if we wanted to get them in, and after that it was just run in after that. It was awesome. Felt good." – WR Tyrell Williams