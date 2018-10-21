Quick Observations from the 20-19 Win Over the Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers head into their bye winning their fourth-straight game by defeating the Tennessee Titans, 20-19.
Game Balls
Offense: Tyrell Williams – Williams continued his high level of play for the second-straight week in the win. Along with his 75-yard touchdown, he finished the game catching all four passes thrown his way for 118 yards. In the past two games he has recorded five receptions for 219 yards and three scores.
Defense: Adrian Phillips – Phillips made the play that sealed the win for the Chargers. On the Titans' second two-point conversion attempt, he tipped the pass which caused it to fall incomplete and kept the score at 20-19. Additionally, he finished the game with five total tackles and one tackle for loss.
Unsung Hero: Denzel Perryman – Perryman made plays all day long on Sunday. He walked out of Wembley with eight total tackles, one pass defensed and one interception that ended any hopes of the Titans scoring before halftime. The pick was Marcus Mariota's first red zone interception of his career.
Stat of the Game:
Tyrell Williams' 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown was the team's first TD on the initial offensive play from scrimmage following a kickoff since Nov. 18, 2001 at Oakland.
Play of the Game:
On the team's opening offensive possession, Philip Rivers stepped back and threw a pass down the left sideline where only Tyrell Williams could catch it. After corralling it, Williams then turned on the speed and powered into the end zone for the 75-yard score.
Turning Point & It Was Over When:
After the Titans scored a touchdown on fourth down to bring the game within one point, they then decided to go for two. The first attempt was no good, however, a defensive holding penalty on the Chargers gave the Titans one final shot. Marcus Mariota threw in the direction of Taywan Taylor, but Adrian Phillips tipped the pass and it fell incomplete. The Titans then tried an onside kick which was unsuccessful and gave the Bolts the victory.
Bolt Quotebook
"This team has a lot of grit. This is a tough football team. We emphasize it and these guys go out and execute it. They demonstrate it I feel like every single week." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn
"We knew yesterday when we talked about it that that was going to be the opening call, and as soon as the ball was snapped I felt the defense shift to where we knew if we wanted to get them in, and after that it was just run in after that. It was awesome. Felt good." – WR Tyrell Williams
"I think this team -- you can feel it in the locker room how much they just enjoy -- everybody enjoys winning, but winning together. That's as excited as I've seen a locker room postgame in a while, just the energy, because it's hard to win in this league and especially hard to win twice when you've been on the road for 10 days. Now we get time to rest up. We've been talking about getting to 5-2 now for three or four weeks. I feel like we've been talking about it, and now we're here." – QB Philip Rivers
Odds and Ends
The Titans outgained the Chargers in total yardage 390 to 344. They held a 164 to 47 advantage on the ground while the Bolts held a 297 to 226 edge through the air.
Like Tyrell Williams, Keenan Allen caught all passes his way going five-for-five for 72 yards.
While Perryman had eight total tackles, so did Derwin James. The defense also had two sacks on the day with contributions from Melvin Ingram and Darius Philon.
Allen served as today's honorary captain.
Inactives for the Chargers included Caleb Sturgis, Melvin Gordon, Kyzir White, Cole Toner, Trent Scott, Forrest Lamp and Joey Bosa.
Browse through the top game action photos as the Bolts take on the Titans at Wembley Stadium in London for Week 7.