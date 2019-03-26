Prospect Profiles: The RB Class

In order to familiarize fans with some of the top names in the 2019 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will be highlighting top prospects by position each week leading up to the first day of the draft on April 25th

First up is a look at some of the premiere running backs according to pundits.

Damien Harris

School: Alabama

Height: 5-10

Weight: 216 pounds

NFL Network Pro Comparison: Cedric Benson

Alabama is a running back factory, which is why they have a pair of top players at the position primed to go early in this year's draft.

That includes Damien Harris, who ranks eighth in school history in career rushing yards (3,070). Even more impressive, his 6.4 yards per carry average on 477 career totes is the best mark in Crimson Tide history for a running back with at least 400 carries. Oh, and he accomplished all this despite being in a time-share his entire career.

Simply put, teams looking to add a powerful grinder at running back will likely fall in love with Harris.

A rugged runner who plays with a no-nonsense attitude, the 5-10, 216-pounder makes would-be tacklers look silly as he dismisses them with ease. Experts love the physical nature in which he plays the game, wearing down defenders in the ever-important fourth quarter. He's also known for his tremendous ball security as he did not lose a single fumble in 56 career games.

Overall, Harris figures to be a reliable option to pound the rock from day one, and is regarded as a perfect fit in the league's current landscape when time-sharing at the position is all the rage.

Combine Metrics

40-Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds

Bench Press: 16 reps

Vertical Jump: 37.0 inches