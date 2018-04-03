Prospect Profiles: The Quarterback Class

In order to familiarize fans with some of the top names in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will be highlighting top prospects by position each week leading up to the first day of the draft on April 26th.

*Next up is a look at some of the premiere quarterbacks according to pundits. *

Josh Allen

School: Wyoming

Height: 6-5

Weight: 233 pounds

NFL Network Pro Comparison: Jake Locker

Josh Allen may have the most powerful arm to ever come out of college football.

While that may sound like a bit of hyperbole, pundits, scouts and experts alike all rave about how they've never seen a cannon arm quite like Wyoming's quarterback.

As a result, Allen can fire throws that some of the top QBs to ever play in the NFL can only dream about. The 6-5, 233-pounder can air it out deep down field while also firing lasers on intermediate routes. He also boasts nimble feet to find space in the pocket or roll away from pressure.

However, despite his highly regarded skillset, Allen's college stats pale in comparison to some of the other QBs in the draft. He completed only 152 of his 260 attempts (56.3 percent) in 2017 for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns. Allen can also carve teams up when he takes off downfield, running for 204 yards on 92 attempts for another five scores.

With rare raw traits without the track record of the other quarterbacks in this year's class, some consider Allen one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the 2018 draft. Still, the upside is so huge that numerous pundits believe the Cleveland Browns will be tempted to take him first overall.