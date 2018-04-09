Prospect Profiles: The Offensive Line Class

Kolton Miller

Position: TackleSchool: UCLA

Height: 6-9

Weight: 310 pounds

NFL Network Pro Comparison: Nate Solder

Kolton Miller is a 6-9, 310-pound behemoth pundits predict has the tools to anchor an offensive line for the next decade.

Miller arrived on campus as a highly-regarded four-star recruit. He made his mark as a redshirt sophomore in 2015 as UCLA gave up only 14 sacks all year, which was the second-lowest total in Bruins history.

After an injury-shortened sophomore campaign, UCLA moved him to left tackle last year as he was tasked with protecting Josh Rosen. He rewarded that decision with an impressive season in which he was named a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. Per Pro Football Focus, Miller allowed only 15 QB pressures on 544 pass-block attempts last season, which ranked as the 10th most efficient score among 121 qualifying offensive tackles.

Miller uses every bit of his massive frame to his advantage. He has a powerful first punch to knock his man back at the point of attack and plays with a mean streak scouts look for in a lineman. Miller also has quick enough feet to stay with edge rushers' speed around the outside or counter moves inside.

With room to grow as he continues to learn the game and improve his technique, some experts believe he's only scratching the surface of his potential.

Combine Metrics

40-Yard Dash:4.95 seconds

Bench Press: 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: 121.0 inches

Quenton Nelson

Position: GuardSchool: Notre Dame

Height: 6-5

Weight: 329 pounds

NFL Network Pro Comparison: Larry Allen

Just how high are draft experts on Quenton Nelson?

A few have predicted he is already a surefire bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he's even taken an NFL snap.

While that is quite the bold prediction, it's easy to see why so many are praising the Notre Dame star.

In fact, while it is at times hard to quantify an offensive lineman's contributions, consider the fact that he is the first offensive lineman to be named Notre Dame's team MVP since 1975.

Nelson is an intimidating force in the middle as defenders know they are in for a long day as soon as they take the field. Strong as an ox, the 6-5, 329-pounder is impossible to move once he anchors down thanks to his rare, pure power. He is equally effectively at the second level, wiping away linebackers to open lanes in the run game.

With some saying his floor is that of a perennial All-Pro or Pro Bowler, it's safe to say Nelson will be one of the first players off the board as soon as the draft begins.

Combine Metrics

Bench Press: 35 reps

Vertical Jump: 26.5 inches

Broad Jump: 105.0 inches

Connor Williams

Position: Guard/TackleSchool: Texas

Height: 6-5

Weight: 320 pounds

*NFL Network Pro Comparison: Jake Matthews *

It can sometimes be hard for offensive linemen to make immediate impacts right off the bat, but most draft experts believe Connor Williams is up for the task.

After all, he did just that as a true freshman in 2014 when he started all 12 games at left tackle for Texas.

However, it was his standout sophomore season in which Williams truly made a name for himself. A consensus first-team All-American in 2016, he became only the fourth sophomore in Texas history, and the first since Earl Thomas in 2009, to accomplish that feat. With little left to prove, Williams declared for the draft following a knee injury that cost him most of his junior season.

The 6-5, 320-pounder is regarded as one of the draft's top technicians. He plays with the nasty edge teams covet, consistently finishing his blocks through the whistle. He also boasts impressive footwork as well as strong initial jolt off the snap.

While he was a tackle throughout his Longhorns career, pundits believe some teams may eye Williams at guard in the NFL. Wherever he plays, whoever drafts him is getting a plug-and-play starter and leader in the locker room from day one.

Combine Metrics

40-Yard Dash:5.05 seconds

Bench Press: 26 reps

Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches

Broad Jump: 112.0 inches