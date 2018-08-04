Practice Report: Top Takeaways from Friday's Practice

ODDS AND ENDS:

The running backs practiced jumping over the line of scrimmage on Friday as the coaches placed agiles stacked on top of two trash cans. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler were able to clear four of them stacked high, which was an impressive feat. Derek Watt also excelled in the drill.

The Chargers will hold their first ever Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday, which is an event fans won't want to miss.

BOLTS QUOTEBOOK:

"The tempo was a little slow today. We put them in some shorts. Worked on some situational football. A lot of good teaching points came out of this practice today, and that's what you have training camp for. Learned how to execute and play smart football." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"It was a big situation in practice today. I think you can tell [it was] with our team. [It was] a lot of install and then, on top of that, I think we did four or five different situations today. [It was] very good work. We're not where we need to be, obviously, especially today. You saw some things take place, but [there were] great teaching moments and guys getting a lot of reps. That evaluation part of it is different when you have pads on. I know today that we didn't have them on, but [we did] the last couple of days. We're right on track where we need to be, but you still sense that this will be good tape for us to watch." – Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

"Just the way we're practicing right now, with the 'thud' up thing, we're getting a lot of good shots. Occasionally, our defensive nature makes us bring down somebody, but we're just learning how to practice, getting ready to go into game mode. If you're watching how we're doing it now, game days will be 10 times better." – LB Denzel Perryman