Practice Report: Top Takeaways from Friday's Practice

TOP PLAYS:
Artavis Scott somehow came up with an athletic, full sprawl grab on a deep bomb from Cardale Jones.
Justin Jones and Patrick Afriyie fooled the offensive linemen as Afriyie cut inside to get the QB sack.
Derek Watt continues to show off his receiving skills, hauling in a 15-yard pass for a first down.
Philip Rivers fired deep downfield to Tyrell Williams, who caught it in stride on his way to a 70-yard touchdown.
Travis Benjamin was also on the receiving end of a bomb from Philip Rivers.
Uchenna Nwosu burst around the edge for a surefire sack.
Keenan Allen took the jet sweep handoff for a nice gain down the right sideline.
Tony Brown got the interception on a tipped ball late in practice.
WHO IMPRESSED:
Ricky Henne's Take:
The deep pass was the name of the game on Friday as Philip Rivers took shot after shot downfield. It turns out that was exactly what Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley was hoping for as he wanted to put some "teachable moments" on tape for his defense. One player who really stood out to me today was Tyrell Williams. I've written his name a bunch in the top plays each day, but I think this is the first time I've highlighted him in this section. That's been a mistake as he has been one of the stars of Chargers Camp. Williams was up to his usual tricks again on Friday, including a 70-yard TD in which he blew past the cornerback.
Hayley Elwood's Take:
Splash plays have been a highlight of training camp and on Friday, it was Tony Brown's turn. After the ball went off the fingertips of one of the running backs, Brown ran under it to corral the easy pick. The undrafted rookie free agent's play was memorable, and I'm interested to see what he can do when he gets into a game environment.
ODDS AND ENDS:
The running backs practiced jumping over the line of scrimmage on Friday as the coaches placed agiles stacked on top of two trash cans. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler were able to clear four of them stacked high, which was an impressive feat. Derek Watt also excelled in the drill.
The Chargers will hold their first ever Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday, which is an event fans won't want to miss.
BOLTS QUOTEBOOK:
"The tempo was a little slow today. We put them in some shorts. Worked on some situational football. A lot of good teaching points came out of this practice today, and that's what you have training camp for. Learned how to execute and play smart football." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn
"It was a big situation in practice today. I think you can tell [it was] with our team. [It was] a lot of install and then, on top of that, I think we did four or five different situations today. [It was] very good work. We're not where we need to be, obviously, especially today. You saw some things take place, but [there were] great teaching moments and guys getting a lot of reps. That evaluation part of it is different when you have pads on. I know today that we didn't have them on, but [we did] the last couple of days. We're right on track where we need to be, but you still sense that this will be good tape for us to watch." – Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley
"Just the way we're practicing right now, with the 'thud' up thing, we're getting a lot of good shots. Occasionally, our defensive nature makes us bring down somebody, but we're just learning how to practice, getting ready to go into game mode. If you're watching how we're doing it now, game days will be 10 times better." – LB Denzel Perryman
TOP PHOTOS:
