Money: Outside of Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater 2021 Team MVP

Money's 2021 team MVP outside of Justin Herbert

"It's tough. Look, like to me, that's a really tough one. I think it's hard not to look at Austin Ekeler. When you score that many touchdowns, when you can do it in that many different ways: rushing [and] receiving. He's an exceptional pass protector. He's in the conversation.

"And I think Derwin [James Jr.'s] in the conversation as well, obviously. Not just his performance, but in his pension for making big plays when you need them the most. I think those two come to mind, but believe it or not, I'm going to go Rashawn Slater.

"I don't think people recognize how much different an offense is when you have someone on the left side of the offensive line that you don't have to worry about. You don't have to think about what's happening on that side. … I just think he had that exceptional of a year and was that important to what Joe Lombardi and Brandon Staley wanted to see happen on that side of the ball."

