Chargers Weekly: 2022 Free Agency Preview

On the return of Mike Williams

"The vision for him is really what led to this deal. Brandon Staley comes in as the head coach and he has a vision for what Mike Williams can be as a player and it's not what he was in his first three seasons in the league: the 50-50 ball type player where you're pushing the ball down the field and that's really all he is. It's not that many catches, and he's more of a one-dimensional player in terms of just being a deep-field threat.

"What Brandon Staley envisioned was a guy that could be a complete receiver. A guy who could run the slants, who could run digs, who could run outs, who could run the smoke routes and be that type of presence in the short and intermediate area of the field and we saw that come to fruition this season. And then, like you mentioned, that connection and rapport with Justin Herbert just got better and better as the season went along. And I think it's noteworthy that with the season on the line in the fourth quarter in Las Vegas, who was Justin throwing the ball to? It was Mike Williams."

Takeaways from the combine

"It feels like any position is on the table at 17 [overall], really feels that way. And that's always the case with this front office. They're always going to take the best player available. They're not going to draft for need in that spot. They're just going find the most talent they can with their premium picks. But I don't think it's necessarily, 'OK, we need a defensive lineman to fix the run defense' or, 'We need a right tackle,' or, 'We need a cornerback.' I really feel like they can go in any direction.