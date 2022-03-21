Chargers Weekly: How Offseason Moves on D Benefit Derwin James, Joey Bosa

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre discussed the team's offseason moves during the first wave of free agency on the latest episode of Chargers Weekly, powered by YouTube TV.
The conversation started with the team's acquisition of six-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who joins a defense that already features safety Derwin James Jr. and outside linebacker Joey Bosa in place. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you listen to podcasts. A few highlights are below.
Money on the tandem of Mack and Bosa:
"To me, we've talked about it for years now, Joey's the best all-around defensive lineman in the game. Not just defensive end. He's not the best pass rusher. He's not the best edge. He's the best defensive lineman in the game – all around. If you want to talk pinning your ears back, getting the quarterback off the edge; if you want to talk about stopping the run, the way he tracks backs down from the backside if they get loose and break contain on the other side, it's unlike any guy we see his size.
"So, now you got that on one side and you have a premier pass rusher – and like Mack said, that was something that was preached to him from day one about stopping the run – on the other. We used to say it and it's nothing against Melvin Ingram, an awesome football player. We used to say, 'pick your poison.' You want Melvin [or] you want Joey? You can't double them both. Well, now Melvin's turned into Khalil Mack, and it's incredible."
Money also shares his thoughts on new cornerback J.C. Jackson (14:40), what the offseason moves mean for James Jr. as a playmaker (17:20), and the big names joining the AFC West (25:20).
