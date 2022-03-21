Chargers Weekly: How Offseason Moves on D Benefit Derwin James, Joey Bosa

Money on the tandem of Mack and Bosa:

"To me, we've talked about it for years now, Joey's the best all-around defensive lineman in the game. Not just defensive end. He's not the best pass rusher. He's not the best edge. He's the best defensive lineman in the game – all around. If you want to talk pinning your ears back, getting the quarterback off the edge; if you want to talk about stopping the run, the way he tracks backs down from the backside if they get loose and break contain on the other side, it's unlike any guy we see his size.