Which Position Should the Chargers Target in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Money on Georgia DT Jordan Davis

"Look, I said this last week on Chargers Weekly. I'll say it again. There's people that say you can't afford to take someone who's got to come off the field on third downs, and I don't know if Jordan Davis has to come off the field, but that's the knock is that he is not necessarily someone who's going to get up field. He's a premier run stuffer. He is a premier defensive lineman on first down [and] on second down, and if you're going to take him off the board because you're not quite sure he can play on third down, I think that's completely ridiculous."