Which Position Should the Chargers Target in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

On the latest episode of Chargers Weekly presented by YouTube TV, Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre make the case for five position groups the team could target when they select No. 17 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The guys discuss seven different players who have been mocked to the Chargers in the first round at No. 17 overall.
Money on Georgia DT Jordan Davis
"Look, I said this last week on Chargers Weekly. I'll say it again. There's people that say you can't afford to take someone who's got to come off the field on third downs, and I don't know if Jordan Davis has to come off the field, but that's the knock is that he is not necessarily someone who's going to get up field. He's a premier run stuffer. He is a premier defensive lineman on first down [and] on second down, and if you're going to take him off the board because you're not quite sure he can play on third down, I think that's completely ridiculous."
On Washington CB Trent McDuffie
"He's under six foot, but I think he's probably sniffing 200 pounds, so he's a bigger guy, he's just not a longer guy. So, I think he's someone who's at least physical. Would you like him to be a little bit taller? Yeah, but [Michael Davis] is tall, so you have at least Davis who's what? Probably 6-1, I would guess is Mike. So, to me it's less about the height and more about build. I can see where McDuffie would fit in from that stand point. And you know what? He's just a really good, solid corner."
