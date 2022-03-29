Chargers Weekly: TE Gerald Everett Provides 'Tremendous Value' For Bolts, Justin Herbert

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre shared their thoughts on the latest blockbuster move in the AFC West and discussed the signing of tight end Gerald Everett on the latest episode of Chargers Weekly, powered by YouTube TV.
Money on the signing of Everett:
"Gerald Everett was one of the top three, four tight ends in that draft when he was selected in the second round by the Rams. The talent's there. ... Jared Goff never really leaned on his tight ends all that much. [Tyler] Higbee emerged as maybe the preferred target, but at the same time there still wasn't a lot of production there. I think you look at what [Donald] Parham [Jr.] has done, what [Jared] Cook has done, what Hunter Henry has done. It's clear that Herbert likes his tight ends.
"So, you pair the talent, the size, the giant, soft hands of Gerald Everett with Herbert and I think you're right. I think they just kind of felt like that was going to line up and it's still a tremendous value."
Money on Sebastian Joseph Day's 83 career solo tackles from the defensive tackle position:
"From that position, that's what that speaks to is that someone who is able to find the gap, fill the gap, fight off his blocker and make a tackle. That position is not making a bunch of tackles downfield. The sack numbers aren't extraordinary, so that's what that tells you. This is someone who is capable of slowing down that run. And look, Aaron Donald's incredible. I think he's the best player in football, but he's someone that's regularly got his hand in the ground, his ears pinned back and he is going upfield. So, the players that are right next to him, there is a lot of responsibility put on them to stop the run because Donald is busy getting upfield. He is not known as a great run defender because he is such an exceptional pass rusher from the interior and that's just an incredible value to have. So few teams, if any, have it.
"I think that also speaks to what's exceptional about Sebastian is that's what he was tasked with and he was able to do it."
