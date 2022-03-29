Chargers Weekly: TE Gerald Everett Provides 'Tremendous Value' For Bolts, Justin Herbert

Money on Sebastian Joseph Day's 83 career solo tackles from the defensive tackle position:

"From that position, that's what that speaks to is that someone who is able to find the gap, fill the gap, fight off his blocker and make a tackle. That position is not making a bunch of tackles downfield. The sack numbers aren't extraordinary, so that's what that tells you. This is someone who is capable of slowing down that run. And look, Aaron Donald's incredible. I think he's the best player in football, but he's someone that's regularly got his hand in the ground, his ears pinned back and he is going upfield. So, the players that are right next to him, there is a lot of responsibility put on them to stop the run because Donald is busy getting upfield. He is not known as a great run defender because he is such an exceptional pass rusher from the interior and that's just an incredible value to have. So few teams, if any, have it.