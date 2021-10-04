Why Were Some Experts "Wrong" About Justin Herbert?

ESPN personality and host of NFL Live, Laura Rutledge, joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 4 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
Rutledge admitted she and other experts were wrong about Justin Herbert heading into the draft. She also discussed the profile ESPN's Mina Kimes wrote on Herbert, and additionally talked about her own career, from covering high school football to now.
Highlights from the conversation are below:
Why Experts Were Wrong About Justin Herbert
"I think so many of us, and I would include myself in this category, were wrong about Justin Herbert. I'm so glad to admit that because I'm not sure if there are many quarterbacks that I root for more ... I think where we really went wrong is we looked at Oregon's offensive scheme and got too caught up in that and less about what Herbert was able to do and the potential that is there.
"It's been a great situation for him with the Chargers and coach Staley especially. But I really think that he is going to be a bona fide, well he already is, he will continue to be a bona fide NFL star and one of the best NFL quarterbacks hopefully for a long career here coming."
What She's Expecting on MNF
"This division may be the best in football ... When you look at what's happened with the Chargers and Raiders this season, I think if you go top to bottom, the Chargers have a better roster. They have, I believe, a better group. But either way, this Raiders team has shown a ton of fight. Their defense has been significantly better.
"I think this is going to be a high-scoring back and forth [game] despite the good defenses. I think these offenses will have the slight edge in that realm. If you're a Chargers fan, you trust your team immensely after you saw what happened against the Chiefs [last] Sunday and what you've seen from them in being able to win these games late..."
