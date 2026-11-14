3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Ravens in Week 10

The Chargers hit the road for a primetime battle in Week 10.
The Bolts will face the Ravens in Week 10 at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against the Ravens:
WR Tre' Harris
The Chargers wide receiver room will come into focus in primetime.
Ladd McConkey, who leads the Chargers in receiving through the first eight games of the season, did not play in Week 9 after suffering "back spasms" according to Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
McConkey hasn't practiced so far this week, being listed as a non-participant on both Thursday and Friday.
It remains to be seen what the third-year receiver's status is heading into Monday night, but it could spell more opportunities for Harris regardless.
The second-year pass catcher leads the team in receptions with 21, as he's tallied 262 yards through the air.
He's been an efficient target in getting first downs too, as more than half of his receptions have kept the drive going.
And this week, the passing game will be a key battle between the two sides.
The Ravens defense has given up the eighth-most passing yards during their four-game losing streak from Weeks 6-9, as well as tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns allowed with four.
They are also allowing a 117.2 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks during that stretch.
Harris and the rest of the Chargers receivers will be called upon as the offense looks to get rolling heading into the second half of the year.
"Tre' has very high expectations for himself," Chargers wide receiver Sanjay Lal said about Harris. "Everything he's done, he feels is what should be done. He doesn't overly give himself credit, he says, 'I'm just doing my job.' If you ask him, he'd say I can do everything I do, but better."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
DL Teair Tart
Tart continues his steady play along the interior of the defensive line.
The veteran defensive lineman has tallied 17 total tackles, six quarterback hits and two tackles for loss through eight games.
His 13 total pressures is also fourth on team and most among Chargers defensive linemen as he's been able to make his presence felt when he is able to rush the passer.
But his stoutness against the run will be integral this week against the Ravens on Monday night.
Running back Derrick Henry continues to rank among the best of them in 2026, ranking seventh in the NFL with 689 rushing yards and tied for sixth with eight rushing touchdowns.
Henry is also fifth in the league with 560 rushing yards after contact on has been a difficult player to bring down in his career.
"All the tools and skills he has, strength, speed, vision," Harbaugh said. "Patience, but the ability to hit a hole, the physicality he brings, elite."
Tart, on the other hand, has been physical and a playmaker against the run in his own right, too.
He ranks in the top 20 among all defensive tackles with 12 run stops this year, a figure that leads all Chargers defensive linemen.
His four tackles for loss or no gain against the run are also tied for second-most on the Bolts.
It will be up to Tart, as well as every level of the Chargers defense, to try and defend the run against a Ravens offense that is up to fourth in the NFL in rushing with 137.8 yards a game.
Check out the best photos from practice on Friday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
TE David Njoku
The veteran tight end has been working his way back in the mix.
Njoku practiced in a limited fashion in the lead up to Week 9 and Thursday and Friday this week after having his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday.
The 30-year-old played in the team's first two games of the season and proved to have a role in the pass game, hauling in six receptions for 67 yards.
He then suffered a fibula injury on a run play and was placed on Injured Reserve following Week 2.
Njoku has proven to be quite the receiving weapon and difference maker when on the field.
He joined the Chargers having played in 118 games (88 starts) and hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards, good for an average of 10.6 yards per reception.
Njoku has also tacked on 34 receiving touchdowns, including 26 in the red zone.
It remains to be seen if he returns on Monday night, but when he does return he's looking forward to helping the unit in whatever way he can.
"Whatever I can do to help the team is a blessing, for me and the team," Njoku said last week. "I think we have the players to do it. It just hasn't been going our way lately.
"Hopefully we can start picking it up like we're supposed to," Njoku added.