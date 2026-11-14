3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Ravens in Week 10

TE David Njoku

The veteran tight end has been working his way back in the mix.

Njoku practiced in a limited fashion in the lead up to Week 9 and Thursday and Friday this week after having his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday.

The 30-year-old played in the team's first two games of the season and proved to have a role in the pass game, hauling in six receptions for 67 yards.

He then suffered a fibula injury on a run play and was placed on Injured Reserve following Week 2.

Njoku has proven to be quite the receiving weapon and difference maker when on the field.

He joined the Chargers having played in 118 games (88 starts) and hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards, good for an average of 10.6 yards per reception.

Njoku has also tacked on 34 receiving touchdowns, including 26 in the red zone.

It remains to be seen if he returns on Monday night, but when he does return he's looking forward to helping the unit in whatever way he can.

"Whatever I can do to help the team is a blessing, for me and the team," Njoku said last week. "I think we have the players to do it. It just hasn't been going our way lately.