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Chargers Legendary QB Philip Rivers Named NC State Head Coach

Nov 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

RiversNCState

A legendary Chargers quarterback is making his way to the sidelines of his alma mater.

Philip Rivers, the 16-year signal caller for the Bolts, was officially announced as N.C. State's newest head coach on Friday afternoon.

Rivers continues to rise up the coaching ranks after being the Head Coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama since 2021.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, and 2004 first-round pick out of N.C. State, Rivers holds more than 30 Chargers records and led the Bolts to four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09.

He is the franchise leader in nearly every possible statistical passing category, including yards (59,271), touchdowns (397), completions (4,908) and attempts (7,591).

Not to mention, he also made 224 consecutive starts at quarterback among his long list of accolades and achievements.

And he returns back to the Wolfpack, where he also reset their record books over his four seasons as their starter.

Rivers holds the ACC career records for passing yards (13,484), completions (1,087), attempts (1,710) and 400-yard games (seven).

He also owns the university records for total offense (13,582), touchdown responsibility (112) and touchdown passes (95).

Now, he'll return to the Wolfpack's sideline, this time as their head coach.

A Look Back at Philip Rivers Career With the Chargers

Relive the unforgettable moments of QB Philip Rivers career. Rivers played 16 seasons for the Chargers, was an eight-time Pro Bowler and holds more than 30 franchise records.

The San Diego Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 27, 2004 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 26 - SD 20]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 27, 2004 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 26 - SD 20]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 27, 2004 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 26 - SD 20]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 27, 2004 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SEA 26 - SD 20]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 2, 2004 at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point in San Francisco, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 31 - SF 15]
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The San Diego Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 2, 2004 at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point in San Francisco, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 31 - SF 15]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 12, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. [FINAL SCORE: SD 27 - HOU 20]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 12, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. [FINAL SCORE: SD 27 - HOU 20]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 11, 2005 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. [FINAL SCORE: GB 10 - SD 7]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 11, 2005 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. [FINAL SCORE: GB 10 - SD 7]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 25, 2005 at Hubert H. Humphry Metrodome in Minneapolis, Wisconsin. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 19 - SD 16]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 25, 2005 at Hubert H. Humphry Metrodome in Minneapolis, Wisconsin. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 19 - SD 16]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1, 2006 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 16 - SD 13]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 1, 2006 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 16 - SD 13]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 23 - PIT 13]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 8, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 23 - PIT 13]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15, 2006 at Monster.com Park at Candlestick Point in San Francisco, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 48 - SF 19]
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The San Diego Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15, 2006 at Monster.com Park at Candlestick Point in San Francisco, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 48 - SF 19]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15, 2006 at Monster.com Park at Candlestick Point in San Francisco, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 48 - SF 19]
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The San Diego Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15, 2006 at Monster.com Park at Candlestick Point in San Francisco, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 48 - SF 19]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, October 29, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 38 - STL 24]
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The San Diego Chargers play the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, October 29, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 38 - STL 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 32 - CLE 25]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 32 - CLE 25]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 32 - CLE 25]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 32 - CLE 25]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 12, 2006 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. [FINAL SCORE: SD 49 - CIN 41]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 12, 2006 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. [FINAL SCORE: SD 49 - CIN 41]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 12, 2006 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. [FINAL SCORE: SD 49 - CIN 41]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 12, 2006 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. [FINAL SCORE: SD 49 - CIN 41]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 3, 2006 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: SD 24 - BUF 21]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 3, 2006 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: SD 24 - BUF 21]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 48 - DEN 20]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 48 - DEN 20]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 24, 2006 at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. [FINAL SCORE: SD 20 - SEA 17]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 24, 2006 at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. [FINAL SCORE: SD 20 - SEA 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 31, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 27 - AZ 20]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 31, 2006 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 27 - AZ 20]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, January 14, 2007 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: NE 24 - SD 21]
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The San Diego Chargers play the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, January 14, 2007 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: NE 24 - SD 21]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 16, 2007 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. [FINAL SCORE: NE 38 - SD 14]
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The San Diego Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 16, 2007 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. [FINAL SCORE: NE 38 - SD 14]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 7, 2007 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: SD 41 - DEN 3]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 7, 2007 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: SD 41 - DEN 3]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, October 14, 2007 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 28 - OAK 14]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, October 14, 2007 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 28 - OAK 14]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 28, 2007 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 35 - HOU 10]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 28, 2007 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 35 - HOU 10]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 18, 2007 at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: JAX 24 - SD 17]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 18, 2007 at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: JAX 24 - SD 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 14, 2008 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 39 - SD 38]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 14, 2008 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 39 - SD 38]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 23, 2008 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: IND 23 - SD 20]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 23, 2008 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: IND 23 - SD 20]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, December 4, 2008 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 34 - OAK 7]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, December 4, 2008 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 34 - OAK 7]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 31 - SD 26]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 31 - SD 26]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 14, 2010 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 25 - CHI 10]
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The San Diego Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 14, 2010 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. [FINAL SCORE: SD 25 - CHI 10]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play against the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center on October 23, 2017 in Carson, California. [Final Score: LAC 21 - DEN 0]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play against the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center on October 23, 2017 in Carson, California. [Final Score: LAC 21 - DEN 0]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at CenturyLink Stadium in Seattle, Washington. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - SEA 17]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at CenturyLink Stadium in Seattle, Washington. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - SEA 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - MIA 10]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - MIA 10]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - TEN 23]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - TEN 23]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - CHI 16]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - CHI 16]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - OAK 26]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - OAK 26]

C. Morgan Engel/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - OAK 26]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - OAK 26]

C. Morgan Engel/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - DEN 23]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - DEN 23]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 45 - JAX 10]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 45 - JAX 10]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 45 - JAX 10]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 45 - JAX 10]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 39 - LAC 10]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 39 - LAC 10]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: OAK 24 - LAC 17]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: OAK 24 - LAC 17]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]
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The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
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