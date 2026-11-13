Chargers Legendary QB Philip Rivers Named NC State Head Coach

A legendary Chargers quarterback is making his way to the sidelines of his alma mater.

Philip Rivers, the 16-year signal caller for the Bolts, was officially announced as N.C. State's newest head coach on Friday afternoon.

Rivers continues to rise up the coaching ranks after being the Head Coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama since 2021.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, and 2004 first-round pick out of N.C. State, Rivers holds more than 30 Chargers records and led the Bolts to four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09.

He is the franchise leader in nearly every possible statistical passing category, including yards (59,271), touchdowns (397), completions (4,908) and attempts (7,591).

Not to mention, he also made 224 consecutive starts at quarterback among his long list of accolades and achievements.

And he returns back to the Wolfpack, where he also reset their record books over his four seasons as their starter.

Rivers holds the ACC career records for passing yards (13,484), completions (1,087), attempts (1,710) and 400-yard games (seven).

He also owns the university records for total offense (13,582), touchdown responsibility (112) and touchdown passes (95).