3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Raiders in Week 2

Tony Jefferson

All eyes will be on the Chargers safety room heading into this week.

Elijah Molden, who played the second-most snaps among the position but left the game with a hamstring injury, has not practiced this week so far.

Harbaugh called Molden "day-to-day" ahead of the week.

While it remains to be seen what that means for Week 2, the veteran Jefferson could see his name called in an elevated role once again.

The veteran logged three total tackles and a pass defensed in Week 1 against Arizona, as he also had the highest PFF defense grade on the team with an 82.3.

We've seen it over the past few seasons, as Jefferson has played in 22 games in the powder blue, starting 13 of them.

He's also coming off a season where he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and he's been nothing but productive around the ball over the last couple of seasons.

If Molden can't go on Sunday, Jefferson and the rest of the safety room will be called upon to fill in the role.