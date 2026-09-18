3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Raiders in Week 2

The Chargers are back at home as they open their AFC West slate.
The Bolts will face the Raiders in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against Las Vegas:
Tuli Tuipulotu
The defense has their eyes set on wreaking havoc on the backfield in Week 2.
"Something to improve on," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said about the pass rush. "A lot of good, I thought we did well in the run game stopping the run."
Tuipulotu could have a big hand in that.
The fourth-year edge rusher logged five total tackles and a pass defensed, as Pro Football Focus credited him with four quarterback hits.
Tuipulotu was active in the run game as well, finishing Week 1 tied for second among all edge rushers with three run stops.
He also finished as the top ranked edge rusher on ESPN's run-stop win rate metric with 60 percent.
Still, the defense is looking for more splash plays on the quarterback this week.
The Bolts tallied just six hurries against Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 1, which tied for the second-fewest among all defenses.
Coming off a 13-sack season, all eyes will be on Tuipulotu and the group to see how they can turn up the pressure against Kirk Cousins and the Raiders, who did not give up a sack last week.
Check out the best photos from practice on Monday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
David Njoku
The veteran tight end had an impactful debut in powder blue.
Njoku was a big factor in the pass game in the season opener, tying for the Chargers lead of five receptions that he turned into 58 yards.
The reception total was tied for the fourth-most among his position in Week 1, with the yardage ranking ninth.
Three of his receptions went for first downs, as his yards after the catch ability was a highlight of the day. He totaled 30 of his 58 receiving yards after securing the grab, which was fifth among tight ends.
After tying for the most snaps among his position, Njoku is off to a solid start with the Bolts.
But the unit, and team as a whole, is looking to build on Week 1, with the passing game figuring to be a big part of that.
"A bunch of fighters are hard at work grinding to make it better," Harbaugh said. "What's better look like? They got us coaches, we got the players, the players got each other.
"We got us and moving forward," Harbaugh added.
View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.
Tony Jefferson
All eyes will be on the Chargers safety room heading into this week.
Elijah Molden, who played the second-most snaps among the position but left the game with a hamstring injury, has not practiced this week so far.
Harbaugh called Molden "day-to-day" ahead of the week.
While it remains to be seen what that means for Week 2, the veteran Jefferson could see his name called in an elevated role once again.
The veteran logged three total tackles and a pass defensed in Week 1 against Arizona, as he also had the highest PFF defense grade on the team with an 82.3.
We've seen it over the past few seasons, as Jefferson has played in 22 games in the powder blue, starting 13 of them.
He's also coming off a season where he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and he's been nothing but productive around the ball over the last couple of seasons.
If Molden can't go on Sunday, Jefferson and the rest of the safety room will be called upon to fill in the role.
"We've been building this depth and we've felt good about it, now it's going to be put on display," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said about the safety group.