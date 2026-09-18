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3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Raiders in Week 2

Sep 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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The Chargers are back at home as they open their AFC West slate.

The Bolts will face the Raiders in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

Here are three players to watch on Sunday against Las Vegas:

Tuli Tuipulotu

The defense has their eyes set on wreaking havoc on the backfield in Week 2.

"Something to improve on," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said about the pass rush. "A lot of good, I thought we did well in the run game stopping the run."

Tuipulotu could have a big hand in that.

The fourth-year edge rusher logged five total tackles and a pass defensed, as Pro Football Focus credited him with four quarterback hits.

Tuipulotu was active in the run game as well, finishing Week 1 tied for second among all edge rushers with three run stops.

He also finished as the top ranked edge rusher on ESPN's run-stop win rate metric with 60 percent.

Still, the defense is looking for more splash plays on the quarterback this week.

The Bolts tallied just six hurries against Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 1, which tied for the second-fewest among all defenses.

Coming off a 13-sack season, all eyes will be on Tuipulotu and the group to see how they can turn up the pressure against Kirk Cousins and the Raiders, who did not give up a sack last week.

Photos: Bolts Turn Their Attention to Division Rival Raiders

Check out the best photos from practice on Monday at The Bolt in El Segundo!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
121 / 122

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
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David Njoku

The veteran tight end had an impactful debut in powder blue.

Njoku was a big factor in the pass game in the season opener, tying for the Chargers lead of five receptions that he turned into 58 yards.

The reception total was tied for the fourth-most among his position in Week 1, with the yardage ranking ninth.

Three of his receptions went for first downs, as his yards after the catch ability was a highlight of the day. He totaled 30 of his 58 receiving yards after securing the grab, which was fifth among tight ends.

After tying for the most snaps among his position, Njoku is off to a solid start with the Bolts.

But the unit, and team as a whole, is looking to build on Week 1, with the passing game figuring to be a big part of that.

"A bunch of fighters are hard at work grinding to make it better," Harbaugh said. "What's better look like? They got us coaches, we got the players, the players got each other.

"We got us and moving forward," Harbaugh added.

Chargers 2026 Roster

View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
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#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
2 / 156

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
3 / 156

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
4 / 156

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#2 | S | Elijah Molden
5 / 156

#2 | S | Elijah Molden

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden
6 / 156

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
7 / 156

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
8 / 156

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
9 / 156

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
10 / 156

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
11 / 156

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
12 / 156

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
13 / 156

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
14 / 156

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
15 / 156

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
16 / 156

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
17 / 156

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
18 / 156

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
19 / 156

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
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#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
21 / 156

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
22 / 156

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
23 / 156

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
24 / 156

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#16 | P | JK Scott
25 / 156

#16 | P | JK Scott

#16 | P | JK Scott
26 / 156

#16 | P | JK Scott

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
27 / 156

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
28 / 156

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
29 / 156

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
30 / 156

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
31 / 156

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
32 / 156

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
33 / 156

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
34 / 156

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
35 / 156

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
36 / 156

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
37 / 156

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
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#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
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#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
40 / 156

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
41 / 156

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
42 / 156

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
43 / 156

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
44 / 156

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
45 / 156

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
46 / 156

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
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#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
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#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
49 / 156

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
50 / 156

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
51 / 156

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
52 / 156

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
53 / 156

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
54 / 156

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
55 / 156

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
56 / 156

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
57 / 156

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
58 / 156

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips
59 / 156

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips
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#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
61 / 156

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
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#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
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#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
64 / 156

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor
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#75 | OL | Logan Taylor

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor
66 / 156

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
67 / 156

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
68 / 156

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
69 / 156

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
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#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater
71 / 156

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater
72 / 156

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
73 / 156

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
74 / 156

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
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#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
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#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
77 / 156

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
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#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
79 / 156

#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
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#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
81 / 156

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
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#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III
83 / 156

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III
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#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III

#83 | TE | David Njoku
85 / 156

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#83 | TE | David Njoku
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#83 | TE | David Njoku

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
87 / 156

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
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#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
89 / 156

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
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#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
91 / 156

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
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#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
93 / 156

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
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#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
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#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
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#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
97 / 156

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
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#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
99 / 156

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
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#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
101 / 156

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
102 / 156

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
103 / 156

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
104 / 156

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
105 / 156

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
106 / 156

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

Practice Squad
107 / 156
#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
108 / 156

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
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#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling
110 / 156

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling

#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling
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#13 | WR | Marquez Valdes-Scantling

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
112 / 156

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
113 / 156

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers
114 / 156

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers
115 / 156

#31 | RB | Gregory Desrosiers

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
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#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
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#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#46 | CB | Nikko Reed
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#46 | CB | Nikko Reed

#46 | CB | Nikko Reed
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#46 | CB | Nikko Reed

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
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#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
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#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
122 / 156

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
123 / 156

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
124 / 156

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
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#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
126 / 156

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
127 / 156

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
128 / 156

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
129 / 156

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
130 / 156

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
131 / 156

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
132 / 156

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
133 / 156

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
134 / 156

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
135 / 156

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
136 / 156

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
137 / 156

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#95 | DT | Jordan Jefferson
138 / 156

#95 | DT | Jordan Jefferson

#95 | DT | Jordan Jefferson
139 / 156

#95 | DT | Jordan Jefferson

Reserve:Injured
140 / 156
#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
141 / 156

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
142 / 156

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
143 / 156

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
144 / 156

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#81 | WR | Dalevon Campbell
145 / 156

#81 | WR | Dalevon Campbell

#81 | WR | Dalevon Campbell
146 / 156

#81 | WR | Dalevon Campbell

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
147 / 156

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
148 / 156

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Reserve:Injured; Designated for Return
149 / 156
#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
150 / 156

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
151 / 156

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
152 / 156

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
153 / 156

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

Reserve:Injured; Non-Football Injury
154 / 156
#67 | T | Isaiah World
155 / 156

#67 | T | Isaiah World

#67 | T | Isaiah World
156 / 156

#67 | T | Isaiah World

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Tony Jefferson

All eyes will be on the Chargers safety room heading into this week.

Elijah Molden, who played the second-most snaps among the position but left the game with a hamstring injury, has not practiced this week so far.

Harbaugh called Molden "day-to-day" ahead of the week.

While it remains to be seen what that means for Week 2, the veteran Jefferson could see his name called in an elevated role once again.

The veteran logged three total tackles and a pass defensed in Week 1 against Arizona, as he also had the highest PFF defense grade on the team with an 82.3.

We've seen it over the past few seasons, as Jefferson has played in 22 games in the powder blue, starting 13 of them.

He's also coming off a season where he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and he's been nothing but productive around the ball over the last couple of seasons.

If Molden can't go on Sunday, Jefferson and the rest of the safety room will be called upon to fill in the role.

"We've been building this depth and we've felt good about it, now it's going to be put on display," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said about the safety group.

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