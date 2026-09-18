Chargers Recognize Jessica Manriquez & Derek Gonzalez as Latino Youth Honors Nominees

Manriquez is a standout flag football athlete from Calexico whose upbringing along the U.S.-Mexico border has shaped her deep connection to both her community and Mexican culture.

She competes with the Bad Rabbits Select program across Southern California and Baja California.

The student-athlete set the MaxPreps national single-season records with 3,702 receiving yards and 276 receptions. Her accomplishments include selection to Mexico's U17 National Team, Imperial Valley League Defensive Player of the Year, CIF San Diego Section Division II Champion, 2024 NFL Flag 15U Girls National Champion, multiple All-CIF First Team honors, and selection as an alternate for USA Football's 15U National Team.

She is equally recognized for mentoring younger athletes, serving on the Imperial Valley Sportsmanship Council, and inspiring the next generation of girls flag football players throughout the border region.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, is a student-athlete whose identity is rooted in Latino family values, community service, and athletic excellence.

Inspired by his grandmother's dedication to family and community, he carries those same values into everything he does, whether helping with his family's catering business, excelling in the classroom or leading on the football field.

A 3-star recruit committed to Kansas, Derek has earned All-League, League MVP, and All-CIF honors while maintaining strong academics. He is on track to graduate early and enroll at Kansas ahead of schedule.

Beyond his accomplishments, Derek is known for his leadership, humility, and commitment to making those around him better.

A total of eight finalists will be selected to represent the league's eight divisions.

Each finalist will receive a college grant and participate in mentorship, career-development opportunities and special events during Super Bowl LXI Week in Los Angeles.