Philip Rivers Has Deep Trust in Lineman Thrust into Spotlight

From the small university of Grambling State to becoming an undrafted rookie fighting for a spot, Trent Scott is now stepping up to make his mark as a Charger.

Known as a quiet guy who stays focused and keeps to himself, Scott defied the odds to make the Bolts as a backup offensive tackle, moving up from the practice squad after Joe Barksdale injured his knee. Scott saw his most duty Week 4 against the 49ers, slotting in at right tackle after Sam Tevi switched to left to fill in for an injured Russell Okung.

He's made the most of his opportunity.

"I think the one thing that sticks out about Trent is it doesn't seem too big for him," said Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. "(We didn't) know a lot about him because of where he came from and being an undrafted free agent."

Perhaps the biggest compliment came from Philip Rivers, who noted that he has seen Scott progress through training camp. He is impressed with the unassuming player who has earned his confidence.