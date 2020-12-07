Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Fall to Patriots, 45-0

Dec 06, 2020 at 04:55 PM
6LAC5904
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 3-9 on the season after a 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

First quarter

New England opened the game with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a one-yard rush by quarterback Cam Newton. Running back Damien Harris accounted for 51 total yards. The Patriots ran the ball 10 times and took up the first 7:10 minutes of the quarter.

The Chargers responded by driving down to New England's 28-yard line, but Michael Badgley missed a 46-yard field goal. L.A. forced a three-and-out before the quarter. They'll start the second with the ball at their own 20.

Second quarter

Early in the second quarter following a Chargers three-and-out, Patriots returner Gunner Olszewski took a punt 70 yards for the score to make it 14-0, New England.

Newton scored his second touchdown of the game late in the first half to put his team up 21-0.

With seconds left, Badgley came out to attempt a 58-yard field goal, but it was blocked, and Devin McCourty ran it back 44 yards for the score and 28-0 lead.

The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

On the opening drive of the second half, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was intercepted by defensive end Chase Winovich at Los Angeles' 32-yard line. A seven-play Patriots drive ended with a five-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver N'Keal Harry from Newton that increased New England's lead to 35-0.

Fourth quarter

The Pats tacked on three to their lead, 38-0, off a field goal that was set up four plays prior by a 61-yard punt return from Olszewski.

The Chargers turned the ball over on downs with just over eight minutes left in the game, and Jarrett Stidham entered at quarterback for the Patriots. He connected with Olszewski for a 38-yard TD and 45-0 lead.

Related Content

news

Chargers Lose to Bills, 27-17

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 3-8 on the season.
news

Chargers Win 34-28 over Jets

Against New York, Los Angeles gets its third win of season.
news

Chargers Lose to Dolphins, 29-21

Los Angeles falls to 2-7 on the season with the loss.
news

Chargers Lose to Raiders, 31-26

The Bolts fall to 2-6 on the season with the loss.
news

Chargers Lose to Broncos, 31-30

Los Angeles falls to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
news

Chargers Beat Jaguars, 39-29

The Chargers improved to 2-4 on the season with the win.
news

Chargers Lose 30-27 to Saints in Overtime

Justin Herbert throws for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
news

Chargers Lose 38-31 to Buccaneers

Los Angeles falls to 1-3 on the season.
news

Chargers Lose 21-16 to Panthers

Los Angeles drops to 1-2 on the season.
news

Chargers Lose 23-20 to Chiefs in Overtime

Los Angeles drops to 1-1 despite 311 passing yards from Justin Herbert in his NFL debut.
news

Game Recap: Chargers Beat Bengals, 16-13

The Chargers start the season 1-0.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising