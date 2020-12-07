Chargers Fall to Patriots, 45-0

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 3-9 on the season after a 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots.
First quarter
New England opened the game with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a one-yard rush by quarterback Cam Newton. Running back Damien Harris accounted for 51 total yards. The Patriots ran the ball 10 times and took up the first 7:10 minutes of the quarter.
The Chargers responded by driving down to New England's 28-yard line, but Michael Badgley missed a 46-yard field goal. L.A. forced a three-and-out before the quarter. They'll start the second with the ball at their own 20.
Second quarter
Early in the second quarter following a Chargers three-and-out, Patriots returner Gunner Olszewski took a punt 70 yards for the score to make it 14-0, New England.
Newton scored his second touchdown of the game late in the first half to put his team up 21-0.
With seconds left, Badgley came out to attempt a 58-yard field goal, but it was blocked, and Devin McCourty ran it back 44 yards for the score and 28-0 lead.
The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.
Third quarter
On the opening drive of the second half, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was intercepted by defensive end Chase Winovich at Los Angeles' 32-yard line. A seven-play Patriots drive ended with a five-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver N'Keal Harry from Newton that increased New England's lead to 35-0.
Fourth quarter
The Pats tacked on three to their lead, 38-0, off a field goal that was set up four plays prior by a 61-yard punt return from Olszewski.
The Chargers turned the ball over on downs with just over eight minutes left in the game, and Jarrett Stidham entered at quarterback for the Patriots. He connected with Olszewski for a 38-yard TD and 45-0 lead.