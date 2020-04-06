Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Monday, Apr 06, 2020 04:13 PM

Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense

062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

040620_Vigil_CMS

The Chargers bolstered their linebacking corps after the team announced last week that they signed Nick Vigil.

Vigil joins the Bolts after spending the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals where he worked his way from special teamer to starting linebacker.

"The opportunity came up where we got a call from the Chargers," Vigil said. "We kind of had mutual interest. It's close to home, they have a good team and they threw an offer on the table and we decided to accept it."

He started all games for the Bengals last season while recording 111 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He also had four games in 2019 with at least 11 tackles, including a streak of three-straight contests.

Vigil cites his football acumen as one of his biggest strengths – both in terms of his general knowledge of the game, and how that knowledge helps him perform on Sundays.

"I think my biggest thing is my football knowledge," he mentioned. "I think I've got pretty good instincts to where I can kind of anticipate plays to react quick. I think I'm a pretty good coverage linebacker to where I hold my own in coverage, understanding route concepts and what teams are trying to do."

As for where Vigil will fit in, he said he's been told to learn both the MIKE and WILL positions in this defense. But as he explained, he's played a variety of linebacking positions before and "feels comfortable" with his versatility.

"With my time in Cincinnati, I've played the SAM, I've played the WILL I've played the MIKE. I played in a 4-3, we played in a 3-4 this last year. I think I've done a pretty good job at all those positions. I've played in subpackages where we have one linebacker, and I've played all over the field, so I'm pretty comfortable moving around, playing different spots and doing different things."

As for now, Vigil is at home in Utah spending time with his wife and newborn son. But he's looking forward to the day he can join his new teammates and being part of this dynamic group in 2020.

"It'll be fun for me to play in a defense like that. (The Chargers) have a ton of talent, all over the field; in the secondary, on the defensive line. They've got good linebackers ... so I'm just excited to learn the scheme of the defense, get around the guys and just play some football."

Related Content

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense
news

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner lays out possibilities outside of the first round.
Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days
news

Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days

"I treat every rep as if it's my last lift."
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Draft analysts predict whom the Chargers will select at No. 6 overall.
Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 
news

Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 

"This offseason, all the guys we brought in are stars and I'm just glad to be a part of that group."
Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.
news

Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.

"I think he's at a place where he knows exactly who he is ... He's a team player (and) he's team-oriented." 
Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft
news

Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft

A look at a few prospects who may look good in powder blue.
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

An updated look at possibilities for the Chargers at No. 6 overall.
'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million
news

'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million

The Los Angeles Chargers, LAUSD, CBSLA and iHeartRadio combined forces with celebrities, civic leaders, businesses/philanthropies and thousands of small donors to support those in need.
NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?
news

NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. have big-play potential in the NFL.
89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum
news

89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum

Sam Rapoport discusses the rise of women working in NFL football operations. 
Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team
news

Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team

"It was one of those teams where I was hoping things would come together and we would be able to work out a deal.  Thankfully, we were."

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising