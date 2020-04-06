Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense

The Chargers bolstered their linebacking corps after the team announced last week that they signed Nick Vigil.

Vigil joins the Bolts after spending the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals where he worked his way from special teamer to starting linebacker.

"The opportunity came up where we got a call from the Chargers," Vigil said. "We kind of had mutual interest. It's close to home, they have a good team and they threw an offer on the table and we decided to accept it."

He started all games for the Bengals last season while recording 111 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He also had four games in 2019 with at least 11 tackles, including a streak of three-straight contests.

Vigil cites his football acumen as one of his biggest strengths – both in terms of his general knowledge of the game, and how that knowledge helps him perform on Sundays.

"I think my biggest thing is my football knowledge," he mentioned. "I think I've got pretty good instincts to where I can kind of anticipate plays to react quick. I think I'm a pretty good coverage linebacker to where I hold my own in coverage, understanding route concepts and what teams are trying to do."

As for where Vigil will fit in, he said he's been told to learn both the MIKE and WILL positions in this defense. But as he explained, he's played a variety of linebacking positions before and "feels comfortable" with his versatility.

"With my time in Cincinnati, I've played the SAM, I've played the WILL I've played the MIKE. I played in a 4-3, we played in a 3-4 this last year. I think I've done a pretty good job at all those positions. I've played in subpackages where we have one linebacker, and I've played all over the field, so I'm pretty comfortable moving around, playing different spots and doing different things."

As for now, Vigil is at home in Utah spending time with his wife and newborn son. But he's looking forward to the day he can join his new teammates and being part of this dynamic group in 2020.