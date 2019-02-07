Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

NFL Notebook: Former Chargers Set to Debut in New League

Feb 07, 2019 at 09:51 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
020719_NFLNotebook
Chargers/Mike Nowak
Miami Dolphins vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Dolphins won 19-17.

The NFL Notebook takes a trip around the league to keep you up to date with some of the biggest news this week:

With the 2018 NFL season officially closed, there's a new league set to carry the torch this offseason for deprived football fans.

The Alliance of American Football's (AAF) inaugural season kicks off this Saturday night on CBS. The league includes eight teams, six former NFL or college head coaches, and a host of ex-NFL players – some of which who have previously donned a lightning bolt on their helmet.

Running back Branden Oliver will suit up for the Salt Lake Stallions. Oliver, 27, played three seasons with the Chargers, most recently in 2017. Three former Chargers kickers are also in the league, including Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Legends), Nick Novak (Birmingham Iron) and Nick Rose (San Antonio Commanders).

Several players in the AAF have been on past Chargers offseason rosters, too. For example, quarterback Mike Bercovici, wide receiver Nelson Spruce, tight end Ben Johnson and offensive lineman Brett Boyko are all listed as members of the San Diego Fleet. In addition, quarterback Zach Mettenberger and cornerback Channing Stribling will play for the Memphis Express.

Other notable players include running back Trent Richardson (Birmingham), quarterback Christian Hackenberg (Memphis), and wide receiver Josh Huff (Arizona Hotshots). San Antonio Express head coach Mike Riley held the same position with the Chargers from 1999-2001.

Former Charger Slauson retires – Offensive lineman Matt Slauson retired from the NFL on Wednesday after a 10-year career.

Slauson, 32, played for four different teams, including the Chargers from 2016-17. He started 113 regular season games and appeared in three playoff games as a member of the New York Jets.

His 2018 season with the Indianapolis Colts was cut short after five games due to a back injury.

Flores introduced as Dolphins' new coach – Less than 24 hours after winning a championship, Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores was introduced as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Flores spent 11 seasons with the Patriots in a variety of roles, from scout to position coach. New England's defense held the Los Angeles Rams to just three points and 260 total yards in Super Bowl LIII.

Flores replaces Adam Gase, who is now head coach of the New York Jets. The Chargers will play at Miami during the 2019 regular season.

Taylor takes over in Cincy – Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor was introduced on Monday as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor replaces Marvin Lewis after his 16-year run as head coach. Lewis compiled a record of 131-122-3 and made seven playoff appearances.

The 35-year-old Taylor is now the second-youngest head coach in the NFL behind his former boss in Los Angeles, Sean McVay.

