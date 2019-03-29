NFL Notebook: DT Prospect Ed Oliver Puts on a Show at Pro Day

Eagles Trade for Pro Bowl RB: The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their backfield Thursday after trading for Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard, according to both team websites. In exchange, the Bears received a 2020 sixth-round draft pick from the Eagles that could become a fifth-round pick.

In three seasons with the Bears, Howard rushed for 3,370 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2016.

Howard attended Indiana, where he was college teammates with Chargers guard Dan Feeney.

Cowboys Trade for a Pass Rusher: Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2020, according to the Cowboys' team website.

Quinn spent one season in Miami after seven seasons with the Rams. He started all 16 games in 2018 and added 6.5 sacks for a defense that ranked 29th overall in getting to the quarterback.

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will be now be without the team's top-two pass rushers from last season. Defensive end Cameron Wake signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Gronkowski, Nelson Retire: Two of the most productive pass catchers over the last decade are walking away from the game.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL last weekend through an Instagram post. A three-time Super Bowl Champion, Gronkowski leaves New England as one of the best to play his position.

In nine seasons, he caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 receiving touchdowns – the most in franchise history. He was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson also announced his retirement from football on Wednesday through former teammate James Jones.

Nelson spent nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and was part of the team's Super Bowl XLV victory. He finished fifth all-time on the franchise's receiving yards list (7,848) and second all-time in receiving touchdowns (69).