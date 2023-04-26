Chargers Mailbag: An 'A+' Draft, Trade-Back Scenarios & 1st-Round RB?

Welcome to draft week! It's been a long wait, so let's get into what the Chargers could do with the 21st overall pick.

If I had to rank these three options from most to least likely, it'd look like this:

1. Best Player Available

2. Trade down

3. Trade up

Most people around the football world would tell you that a trade back is the best option since you could end up with a later first-round pick and other picks on Day 2 or 3.

But it takes two to tango, and sometimes a trade simply doesn't materialize, even if a team is trying their best to make it happen.

That's why teams usually just end up picking at their spot the majority of the time. There will likely be some wheeling and dealing, yes, but it's not as if half the first-round picks get traded.

To me, trading up is the least likely of the three options here. If the Bolts needed a quarterback (and they sure as hell do not), then that could increase this possibility. But it's unlikely in my eyes.

Overall, the Chargers are in a solid spot. They don't need an immediate starter at any position right now and could simply let the board fall to them and take the best player available.

So, while a trade down could happen (and more on that later), the most likely option is that the Bolts stay put at No. 21.

As for which areas the team could target early on, I'll give you four.

In no particular order, keep an eye on cornerback, edge rusher, tight end and wide receiver.

What would be an 'A+' Chargers draft for three rounds? (Edward via email)

I fired up Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator for this one.

But a quick note before I go through this:

I do not know what the Chargers will do Thursday night. Nobody really knows, not even Telesco, just because of the unpredictability of the 20 picks before the Bolts are slated to go.

Also, just because I pick players in this hypothetical mock draft, it's absolutely zero indication or inside info that is what the Chargers will do.

I simply did a PFF mock draft that ended with the Chargers getting an 'A+' from PFF, which again, might not be an 'A+' based on what you, me or anyone else thinks right now.