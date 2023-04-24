5 Takeaways: Chargers GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

2. All about QBs

Telesco was asked about Herbert's potential contract extension and was mum on updates.

"Like I said before, we won't do a play-by-play of, or characterize, where things are," Telesco said. "The next big update will be if there is ever a contract signing."

With that in hand, Telesco made it clear that the Chargers will not be picking a quarterback high Thursday night.

But other teams will, and that will push blue-chip players down the board to the Bolts. Telesco had some fun with the first part of his answer on that inquiry.

"I see at least six going in the top 15. At least six quarterbacks. Maybe seven if we can get lucky," Telesco joked with a smile.

He then turned serious.

"It does, certainly, help us. The more that go earlier, it's going to push players down [the board]," Telesco said. "Luckily, this year we're in the position that we wouldn't be taking a quarterback in the first round. Luckily, this year, there are some good quarterbacks that hopefully go high. It's definitely a benefit to us."

How about a Day 3 quarterback? Is that a possibility?

"Who knows? We'll see how the board kind of falls. We don't get that specific on it."

The Chargers have Herbert and Easton Stick currently on the roster. And while Telesco said the team will surely bring in another arm or two at some point, that doesn't mean it will be in the draft.

"We'll go into camp with at least three, maybe four [quarterbacks], but we'll see," Telesco said. "We're excited about Easton to kind of step into this [backup] role. We've seen him for a number of years. He's really sharp. He's athletic, he's tough.

"He just doesn't have a lot of snaps under his belt yet, which happens to a backup sometimes," Telesco added. "We have a lot of confidence in him. We'll kind of see how it plays out in the preseason."

3. Praise for the TE group

For the most part Monday, Telesco was vague in his assessment of certain position groups.

When asked about the overall depth of the 2023 class, he said it was a bit like trying to hit a dartboard.

"It depends which position. It's all very subjective, it really is," Telesco said. "We're trying to project these players – they're college players who we are projecting to be professional players. It's a very subjective process. Our first-round numbers are kind of where they usually are. The depth of the draft is hard to tell."

Telesco, however, did mention the tight end group as being one that has plenty of depth.

He's not alone in that analysis, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and other draft experts have routinely touted the tight end class this spring.

"Each position is a little bit different. The only one that really kind of stands out – just because, in previous years, we've seen less and less college tight ends coming into the NFL – for whatever reason, this year, there's a whole bunch of really true tight ends that are coming into the league," Telesco said. "Hopefully, that continues because that pool has gotten smaller and smaller. Other than that, it's pretty subjective."

When asked specifically about what the Bolts look for in a tight end, Telesco was back to his old tricks in not giving anything away.

"Blocking and receiving," Telesco said. "That's the ideal tight end, one that can do both."