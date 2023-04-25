Group Chat | What Will the Bolts do at Pick No. 21?

What's the ideal situation for the Bolts at No. 21?

Miller: In a perfect world, general manager Tom Telesco could trade back a few spots and add another Day 2 pick. Daniel Popper tells me Telesco never has traded back in a decade of doing this for the Chargers, and Popper is rarely wrong. Of course, Popper also said he thinks Telesco could trade back, meaning that move almost has no chance of happening. If two sportswriters think one thing, Tom Telesco is pretty much certain to think something else completely. But, to answer the question, I'll go with trading back, adding another pick and then drafting a defensive piece.

Reedy: Finding a trade partner where they can trade down a couple spots in order to add another pick or two. Knowing how the team loves its draft capital, the more picks you can accumulate the better.

Popper: A run on quarterbacks early, and Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith falling to 21. I think a difference-making edge rusher behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack is a big missing piece for Brandon Staley's defense.

Smith: A trade back to get more picks ... while still getting the player you wanted at No. 21. Hypothetically, let's say Player X is available at 21, but a team a few spots below you wants to move up for a quarterback. The Chargers could trade down and potentially acquire a third-round pick. Player X, meanwhile, is still available in the mid-20s and he ends up in powder blue after all. A win-win for the Bolts.

Who's a first-rounder you think could end up with the Chargers that isn't a popular pick in mock drafts?

Miller: Tough question in that there are so many mock drafts that roughly every prospect now has been attached to the Chargers. I would say Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle from Clemson, but his injury history is something I suspect would give the Chargers concern. Instead, let's go with a really big-bodied dude along the defensive front in Michigan's Mazi Smith. He would give the Chargers a run-stopper, which is something they lacked after experiencing some injuries in 2022. Having said all that, there's no guarantee Smith will be a Day 1 pick. But you said someone who isn't popular in mock drafts, right?

Reedy: Alabama safety Brian Branch. The selection of Zion Johnson last year was a mild surprise because they went with the offensive line for the second straight year. But if Branch is the best player available on the board ...

Popper: Alabama defensive back Brian Branch. He is the ideal Staley DB because of his versatility and instincts. He also comes from a scheme under Nick Saban that Staley respects. The Chargers could use some more depth in the slot, and that is primarily where Branch played at Alabama, though he could potentially play anywhere in the secondary.