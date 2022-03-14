Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Mar 14, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Mock Draft 8.0 photo

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 14, 2022

"Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina and his ability to stay on the field."

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times/Yahoo Sports - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 14, 2022

"The Chargers need someone to help them stop the run. The 350-pound Davis is the immovable object in the middle."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 11, 2022

"As I said up top, in a vacuum, I'm not taking a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the first round of this draft, but it makes sense for the Chargers to do so. They just traded for Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa, and that duo should provide all the pass-rush juice the team needs."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: March 10, 2022

"Wyatt is a bit older than the average prospect expected to be taken in the first round, and that could lead some teams to shy away. Los Angeles understands the type of talent that he is and is willing to take a chance on his shorter-term potential because of the team's need for interior pass rush and run defense."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 9, 2022

"There isn't much more to say about Davis' combine workout. It was one of the most impressive showings I've ever seen at the event. Running a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash and jumping 10-foot-3 in the broad jump at 341 pounds seemingly defies physics. If he keeps his weight in the 340-pound range, Davis is going to be a problem for offensive coordinators in the NFL. Against the run, he's a space-eater who plays with power. He sees double-teams regularly but still appears impossible to move off his spot.

That's all good news for the Chargers, who gave up 4.6 yards per carry last season (tied for the fifth-worst rate in the NFL) and lose defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Justin Jones to free agency. Davis' big-time combine showing cemented his top-20 status, but if he keeps up his conditioning and can get on the field more often in the pros, Los Angeles could have a steal at No. 17."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 9, 2022

"Davis is the exact type of monstrous, run-halting presence the Chargers need on their defense."

﻿Lance Zierlein NFL.com – (TRADE - Pick 20) DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 8, 2022

"The Chargers were terrible at stopping the run last season. That changes with the addition of the block-eating Davis, whose combination of size and athleticism should allow him to play anywhere along the line."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 6, 2022

"In this scenario, the Chargers franchise tag Mike Williams and instead bolster what was one of the league's worst run defense in 2021. Good luck to Javonte Williams, Josh Jacobs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as they try to find running lanes between the tackles with the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis occupying the middle."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Last updated: March 1, 2022

"As I mentioned in my debut mock draft, the Chargers still haven't fixed their yearslong issue defending the run, as they ranked 28th in the league in yards per carry (4.8). If you're looking at a void to fill for a team that is right on the edge of playoff contention, this is a way to do it. The 280-pound Walker could be an ideal fit for L.A.'s 3-4 defense because he's a good run defender who also has some pass-rush ability. He's not a two-down player like his former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis; I think this is too high to take a nose tackle with a low ceiling for sacks. Walker had six for the national champs in 2021."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 1, 2022

"The need to protect Justin Herbert could prompt general manager Tom Telesco to seek an upgrade at right tackle. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pass rushers in their tracks."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Last updated: February 28, 2022

"The Chargers did a fantastic job overhauling their offensive line last offseason, but right tackle was still an issue. Raimann can slot in there because Bryan Bulaga is older and injury-prone. In addition, backup Storm Norton struggled in pass protection. Raimann is young to the position, but he still graded at 94.6 overall last season."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 23, 2022

"This Chargers defense ranked 30th in the league against the run, allowing almost 2,400 yards, 4.6 YPC, and 22 touchdowns. Therefore, fixing this issue is a high priority. Jordan Davis is a mountain of a man that occupies space and controls two gaps. He undoubtedly improves this interior run defense with his brute strength, quickness, and wide frame."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic (subscription required) – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: February 22, 2022

"If Karlaftis gets dinged because he has short arms (and he might), he could wind up being a steal for someone in terms of overall talent. The Chargers will also be looking at corner here. It's hard to say where a player like Karlaftis will land, but he was a beast up front for Purdue from the day he arrived as a freshman in 2019. He's a powerhouse of an edge defender who can check a lot of boxes."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: February 22, 2022

"The Chargers have a solid WR corps (they need to re-sign pending free agent Mike Williams) but they lack a big-time deep threat. Olave would be a perfect fit."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: February 21, 2022

"The Ohio State duo will attract a number of suitors in April's draft, but Williams will be the favorite for every team looking to add freaky high-end speed at the position. A finalist for the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award, Williams caught 67-of-102 targets for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He also dropped just six passes all year long while averaging north of 3.1 yards per route run on an absurdly high 15.2-yard average depth of target. He is the class' premier deep threat and a perfect complement to what Keenan Allen offers in Los Angeles, especially with Mike Williams expected to enter 2022 free agency.

The injury he suffered against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship will obviously affect his draft stock, but a successful surgery should keep him from falling completely out of the first round barring any unforeseen hiccups with his recovery."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 15, 2022

"The Chargers had a comically terrible run defense in 2021, surrendering 2,361 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground (both in the bottom five of the league). Davis is exactly what this team needs to get that part of the defense back on track, and he brings the added bonus of some untapped pass rush upside. With Justin Jones, Linval Joseph, and Christian Covington all scheduled to be free agents, Davis should start right away―and could get some reps as a goal-line fullback, too."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"The Chargers get their new nose tackle in Davis, who moves smaller offensive linemen out of his path and possesses better quickness to attack gaps than expected, given his 6-6, 340-pound frame."

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"The defensive interior is easily the Chargers' biggest need heading into 2022, as teams ran through them like a hot knife through butter last season. Davis may not be a three-down player, but he is as good as it gets in run defense."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"One of my favorite prospects in this entire class, Trent McDuffie is a player I'd be willing to bet everything on. He offers cat-like quickness in coverage to mirror route patterns, excellent deep speed to carry vertically, and has very good ball skills. What sets McDuffie apart for me is he is an outstanding tackler in run support and has very good awareness to try and knock the ball out and create turnovers. The Chargers need some more help in the secondary and pairing McDuffie with Asante Samuel Jr. would be very fun."

Cynthia Frelund, CBS Sports – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: February 11, 2022

"I'm pretty sure I'll get some feedback about this one, as it seems everyone and their sister is mocking a very large DT to the Chargers to help shore up the run. But my models like Dean here. Why? His good run-stopping ability is also complemented by an ability to help shut down opposing tight ends -- and the AFC West has some excellent tight ends to contend with. Dean's forecast for executing blitz concepts is strong, and he ranks in the top 87th percentile in terms of breaking blocks and pursuit speed, especially in the middle of the field. The Chargers have a very special player on the roster in Derwin James, and throwing to the middle of the field would forecast to be a lot harder with both Dean and James on this defense.I've seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I'm constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He's not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave."

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 7, 2022

"There might not be a better fit than Davis landing with the Chargers, who did not have an interior defender grade higher than 59.6 against the run. Due to Los Angeles' propensity for two-high safety shells, their defensive tackles need to hold up by themselves. Davis is, by far, the best run defender in this draft."

Related Links

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: January 31, 2022

"The Chargers defense didn't quite live up to expectations with Brandon Staley now installed at head coach, so it makes sense to expect them to pursue upgrades in the draft. McDuffie doesn't have ideal height at under 6-feet tall, but Staley has embraced that in the past, and those smaller players have thrived within his defense. In 416 coverage snaps over the last two years, McDuffie allowed 163 yards in total."

Bryan Perez, The Draft Network – OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Last updated: January 26, 2022

"This pick may seem like a surprise, but I have a feeling we'll see Faalele's name jump into or around this range of mock drafts as draft season continues to unfold. There just aren't many human beings on planet earth with Faalele's combination of size (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) and functional athleticism. Sure, he may be limited to playing right tackle, but he has All-Pro upside. Pairing him with Rashawn Slater would be… something."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 24, 2022

"The Chargers like to invite opposing teams to run the ball. Under Brandon Staley, they're comfortable with two-high looks and lighter boxes, which has worked to their advantage at times, but it has also made them vulnerable. That's largely because of a lack of a dominant run-stopping presence in the middle. Davis gives them that flexibility to play light in the box without as much worry due to his massive 6-foot-6, 360-pound frame and crazy anchor ability in the middle."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: January 19, 2022

"Do the Chargers make the playoffs if they receive better play at right tackle over the final month of the season? Penning has a massive frame (6-7, 329, 35-inch arms) with the athletic footwork and competitive chops to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Charles Davis on How Chargers Players "Followed" Brandon Staley in Year 1

"The team believes in him and I think it's gonna pay dividends in the future."
news

Field Yates Talks Brandon Staley's First Season in L.A. & Chargers in 2022

"This team has the makings of a team that is going to be a real problem in the AFC for a lot of other teams for a long time."
news

Why Justin Herbert has the "'Oh Wow' Factor" According to Chris Simms

The former quarterback and current NBC Sports NFL analyst was high on Herbert coming out of college back in 2020 and needless to say, he's still a big fan.
news

Happy Birthday, Justin Herbert! 

Take a look as the internet wishes Herbert a happy 24th birthday.
news

Internet Reacts to Mike Williams' Contract Extension

Take a look at the internet's reaction to Mike Williams' new contract with the Bolts.
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Coach Staley's Media Tour at the 2022 Combine

Take a look back at Brandon Staley's interviews this week from Indianapolis. 
news

Coach Staley Talks 2022 Bolts on Pat McAfee Show

On Thursday, head coach Brandon Staley sat down with 'The Pat McAfee Show' live from Indianapolis.
news

Jim Rome and NFL Media React to Justin Herbert's 2021 Season

Take a look at what Jim Rome, Michael Smith and Michael Holley had to say about Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
news

Radio Row Reactions to Bolts Season

Take a look at what Matt "Money" Smith, Amy Trask and Doug Gottlieb had to say about the Chargers.
news

Ian Rapoport and NFL Media React to the Bolts Season

Take a look at what Ian Rapoport, Colleen Wolfe and Evan Washburn had to say about the Chargers at Radio Row.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.
video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising