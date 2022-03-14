Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 14, 2022

"Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina and his ability to stay on the field."

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times/Yahoo Sports - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 14, 2022

"The Chargers need someone to help them stop the run. The 350-pound Davis is the immovable object in the middle."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 11, 2022

"As I said up top, in a vacuum, I'm not taking a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the first round of this draft, but it makes sense for the Chargers to do so. They just traded for Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa, and that duo should provide all the pass-rush juice the team needs."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: March 10, 2022

"Wyatt is a bit older than the average prospect expected to be taken in the first round, and that could lead some teams to shy away. Los Angeles understands the type of talent that he is and is willing to take a chance on his shorter-term potential because of the team's need for interior pass rush and run defense."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 9, 2022

"There isn't much more to say about Davis' combine workout. It was one of the most impressive showings I've ever seen at the event. Running a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash and jumping 10-foot-3 in the broad jump at 341 pounds seemingly defies physics. If he keeps his weight in the 340-pound range, Davis is going to be a problem for offensive coordinators in the NFL. Against the run, he's a space-eater who plays with power. He sees double-teams regularly but still appears impossible to move off his spot.

That's all good news for the Chargers, who gave up 4.6 yards per carry last season (tied for the fifth-worst rate in the NFL) and lose defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Justin Jones to free agency. Davis' big-time combine showing cemented his top-20 status, but if he keeps up his conditioning and can get on the field more often in the pros, Los Angeles could have a steal at No. 17."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 9, 2022

"Davis is the exact type of monstrous, run-halting presence the Chargers need on their defense."

﻿Lance Zierlein NFL.com – (TRADE - Pick 20) DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 8, 2022

"The Chargers were terrible at stopping the run last season. That changes with the addition of the block-eating Davis, whose combination of size and athleticism should allow him to play anywhere along the line."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 6, 2022

"In this scenario, the Chargers franchise tag Mike Williams and instead bolster what was one of the league's worst run defense in 2021. Good luck to Javonte Williams, Josh Jacobs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as they try to find running lanes between the tackles with the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis occupying the middle."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Last updated: March 1, 2022

"As I mentioned in my debut mock draft, the Chargers still haven't fixed their yearslong issue defending the run, as they ranked 28th in the league in yards per carry (4.8). If you're looking at a void to fill for a team that is right on the edge of playoff contention, this is a way to do it. The 280-pound Walker could be an ideal fit for L.A.'s 3-4 defense because he's a good run defender who also has some pass-rush ability. He's not a two-down player like his former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis; I think this is too high to take a nose tackle with a low ceiling for sacks. Walker had six for the national champs in 2021."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 1, 2022

"The need to protect Justin Herbert could prompt general manager Tom Telesco to seek an upgrade at right tackle. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pass rushers in their tracks."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Last updated: February 28, 2022

"The Chargers did a fantastic job overhauling their offensive line last offseason, but right tackle was still an issue. Raimann can slot in there because Bryan Bulaga is older and injury-prone. In addition, backup Storm Norton struggled in pass protection. Raimann is young to the position, but he still graded at 94.6 overall last season."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 23, 2022

"This Chargers defense ranked 30th in the league against the run, allowing almost 2,400 yards, 4.6 YPC, and 22 touchdowns. Therefore, fixing this issue is a high priority. Jordan Davis is a mountain of a man that occupies space and controls two gaps. He undoubtedly improves this interior run defense with his brute strength, quickness, and wide frame."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic (subscription required) – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: February 22, 2022

"If Karlaftis gets dinged because he has short arms (and he might), he could wind up being a steal for someone in terms of overall talent. The Chargers will also be looking at corner here. It's hard to say where a player like Karlaftis will land, but he was a beast up front for Purdue from the day he arrived as a freshman in 2019. He's a powerhouse of an edge defender who can check a lot of boxes."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: February 22, 2022