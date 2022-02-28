Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – DL Travon Walker, Georgia
Last updated: February 28, 2022
"Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his non-stop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for several teams in this range looking to bolster their defensive line. And this may be the last time you see him in the middle of Round 1 because he's expected to light it up at the combine and see his draft stock skyrocket in the process."
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Last updated: February 28, 2022
"The Chargers did a fantastic job overhauling their offensive line last offseason, but right tackle was still an issue. Raimann can slot in there because Bryan Bulaga is older and injury-prone. In addition, backup Storm Norton struggled in pass protection. Raimann is young to the position, but he still graded at 94.6 overall last season."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: February 24, 2022
"Penning is a mauler who'd have a direct impact on how good the Chargers' offense can be in 2022."
Damian Parson, The Draft Network – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 23, 2022
"This Chargers defense ranked 30th in the league against the run, allowing almost 2,400 yards, 4.6 YPC, and 22 touchdowns. Therefore, fixing this issue is a high priority. Jordan Davis is a mountain of a man that occupies space and controls two gaps. He undoubtedly improves this interior run defense with his brute strength, quickness, and wide frame."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic (subscription required) – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Last updated: February 22, 2022
"If Karlaftis gets dinged because he has short arms (and he might), he could wind up being a steal for someone in terms of overall talent. The Chargers will also be looking at corner here. It's hard to say where a player like Karlaftis will land, but he was a beast up front for Purdue from the day he arrived as a freshman in 2019. He's a powerhouse of an edge defender who can check a lot of boxes."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Last updated: February 22, 2022
"The Chargers have a solid WR corps (they need to re-sign pending free agent Mike Williams) but they lack a big-time deep threat. Olave would be a perfect fit."
Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Last updated: February 21, 2022
"The Ohio State duo will attract a number of suitors in April's draft, but Williams will be the favorite for every team looking to add freaky high-end speed at the position. A finalist for the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award, Williams caught 67-of-102 targets for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He also dropped just six passes all year long while averaging north of 3.1 yards per route run on an absurdly high 15.2-yard average depth of target. He is the class' premier deep threat and a perfect complement to what Keenan Allen offers in Los Angeles, especially with Mike Williams expected to enter 2022 free agency.
The injury he suffered against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship will obviously affect his draft stock, but a successful surgery should keep him from falling completely out of the first round barring any unforeseen hiccups with his recovery."
Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – (TRADE - Pick 20) DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 16, 2022
"In addition to the extra picks acquired via our mock trade, the Chargers would still get a massive space eater here to improve a woeful run defense. Their 4.6 yards allowed per carry tied for the fifth-worst rate in the NFL last season, and now defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Justin Jones are both free agents. Davis' 340-pound frame demands double-team attention, so in addition to clogging up rushing holes, he'd potentially open up some opportunities for Joey Bosa and Co. to get after the QB a little easier."
Danny Kelly, The Ringer – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 15, 2022
"The Chargers had a comically terrible run defense in 2021, surrendering 2,361 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground (both in the bottom five of the league). Davis is exactly what this team needs to get that part of the defense back on track, and he brings the added bonus of some untapped pass rush upside. With Justin Jones, Linval Joseph, and Christian Covington all scheduled to be free agents, Davis should start right away―and could get some reps as a goal-line fullback, too."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 14, 2022
"The Chargers get their new nose tackle in Davis, who moves smaller offensive linemen out of his path and possesses better quickness to attack gaps than expected, given his 6-6, 340-pound frame."
Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 14, 2022
"The defensive interior is easily the Chargers' biggest need heading into 2022, as teams ran through them like a hot knife through butter last season. Davis may not be a three-down player, but he is as good as it gets in run defense."
Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Last updated: February 14, 2022
"One of my favorite prospects in this entire class, Trent McDuffie is a player I'd be willing to bet everything on. He offers cat-like quickness in coverage to mirror route patterns, excellent deep speed to carry vertically, and has very good ball skills. What sets McDuffie apart for me is he is an outstanding tackler in run support and has very good awareness to try and knock the ball out and create turnovers. The Chargers need some more help in the secondary and pairing McDuffie with Asante Samuel Jr. would be very fun."
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Last updated: February 13, 2022
"I've seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I'm constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He's not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave."
Cynthia Frelund, CBS Sports – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Last updated: February 11, 2022
"I'm pretty sure I'll get some feedback about this one, as it seems everyone and their sister is mocking a very large DT to the Chargers to help shore up the run. But my models like Dean here. Why? His good run-stopping ability is also complemented by an ability to help shut down opposing tight ends -- and the AFC West has some excellent tight ends to contend with. Dean's forecast for executing blitz concepts is strong, and he ranks in the top 87th percentile in terms of breaking blocks and pursuit speed, especially in the middle of the field. The Chargers have a very special player on the roster in Derwin James, and throwing to the middle of the field would forecast to be a lot harder with both Dean and James on this defense.
Josh Edwards*, CBS Sports – WR Garret Wilson, Ohio State*
Last updated: February 10, 2022
"Mike Williams is a free agent. At 27 years young, he is likely hoping to cash in with a long-term deal coming off a season in which he recorded 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. The Chargers have a ton of cap space and could franchise tag him, capitalizing on their wealth or they could sign him to an extension and potentially move on from Keenan Allen, who would turn 31 next offseason, a year from now. It is easy to see a scenario in which Los Angeles moves on from one of those two players next year. How it wants to build its team moving forward will dictate those moves. The Chargers could see what Cincinnati did this year with three very talented wide receivers in 11 personnel, empty sets and want that for themselves."
Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 7, 2022
"There might not be a better fit than Davis landing with the Chargers, who did not have an interior defender grade higher than 59.6 against the run. Due to Los Angeles' propensity for two-high safety shells, their defensive tackles need to hold up by themselves. Davis is, by far, the best run defender in this draft."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 5, 2022
"Opponents created massive holes against the Chargers' defense, so the team adds a massive human in Davis to clog those running lanes. He can also help collapse the pocket against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr."
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Last updated: January 31, 2022
"The Chargers defense didn't quite live up to expectations with Brandon Staley now installed at head coach, so it makes sense to expect them to pursue upgrades in the draft. McDuffie doesn't have ideal height at under 6-feet tall, but Staley has embraced that in the past, and those smaller players have thrived within his defense. In 416 coverage snaps over the last two years, McDuffie allowed 163 yards in total."
Bryan Perez, The Draft Network – OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Last updated: January 26, 2022
"This pick may seem like a surprise, but I have a feeling we'll see Faalele's name jump into or around this range of mock drafts as draft season continues to unfold. There just aren't many human beings on planet earth with Faalele's combination of size (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) and functional athleticism. Sure, he may be limited to playing right tackle, but he has All-Pro upside. Pairing him with Rashawn Slater would be… something."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: January 25, 2022
"The Chargers clearly nailed last year's first-round pick, Rashawn Slater, who made the Pro Bowl protecting Justin Herbert's blind side as a rookie. But right tackle remains a problem area. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pro pass rushers."
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: January 24, 2022
"The Chargers like to invite opposing teams to run the ball. Under Brandon Staley, they're comfortable with two-high looks and lighter boxes, which has worked to their advantage at times, but it has also made them vulnerable. That's largely because of a lack of a dominant run-stopping presence in the middle. Davis gives them that flexibility to play light in the box without as much worry due to his massive 6-foot-6, 360-pound frame and crazy anchor ability in the middle."
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: January 19, 2022
"The Chargers again struggled against the run in 2021, an issue that has plagued them for years. Just go back to their 2018 divisional-round playoff game against the Patriots, when they were dominated up front. They allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. With Linval Joseph hitting free agency, there is a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line.
"Who better to fill that than the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis? He'd make the entire defense better because he eats up blocks and allows linebackers to roam free. He also can play on three downs; he's not just a plugger. He showed on his sack in the national title game that he has some pass-rush ability, which is scary for a man of his size. Davis won't be a fit for every team, but the teams that run a 3-4 defense will eye him in this range."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: January 19, 2022
"Do the Chargers make the playoffs if they receive better play at right tackle over the final month of the season? Penning has a massive frame (6-7, 329, 35-inch arms) with the athletic footwork and competitive chops to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player."
