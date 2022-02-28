Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – (TRADE - Pick 20) DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 16, 2022

"In addition to the extra picks acquired via our mock trade, the Chargers would still get a massive space eater here to improve a woeful run defense. Their 4.6 yards allowed per carry tied for the fifth-worst rate in the NFL last season, and now defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Justin Jones are both free agents. Davis' 340-pound frame demands double-team attention, so in addition to clogging up rushing holes, he'd potentially open up some opportunities for Joey Bosa and Co. to get after the QB a little easier."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 15, 2022

"The Chargers had a comically terrible run defense in 2021, surrendering 2,361 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground (both in the bottom five of the league). Davis is exactly what this team needs to get that part of the defense back on track, and he brings the added bonus of some untapped pass rush upside. With Justin Jones, Linval Joseph, and Christian Covington all scheduled to be free agents, Davis should start right away―and could get some reps as a goal-line fullback, too."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"The Chargers get their new nose tackle in Davis, who moves smaller offensive linemen out of his path and possesses better quickness to attack gaps than expected, given his 6-6, 340-pound frame."

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"The defensive interior is easily the Chargers' biggest need heading into 2022, as teams ran through them like a hot knife through butter last season. Davis may not be a three-down player, but he is as good as it gets in run defense."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: February 14, 2022

"One of my favorite prospects in this entire class, Trent McDuffie is a player I'd be willing to bet everything on. He offers cat-like quickness in coverage to mirror route patterns, excellent deep speed to carry vertically, and has very good ball skills. What sets McDuffie apart for me is he is an outstanding tackler in run support and has very good awareness to try and knock the ball out and create turnovers. The Chargers need some more help in the secondary and pairing McDuffie with Asante Samuel Jr. would be very fun."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: February 13, 2022

"I've seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I'm constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He's not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave."

Cynthia Frelund, CBS Sports – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: February 11, 2022

"I'm pretty sure I'll get some feedback about this one, as it seems everyone and their sister is mocking a very large DT to the Chargers to help shore up the run. But my models like Dean here. Why? His good run-stopping ability is also complemented by an ability to help shut down opposing tight ends -- and the AFC West has some excellent tight ends to contend with. Dean's forecast for executing blitz concepts is strong, and he ranks in the top 87th percentile in terms of breaking blocks and pursuit speed, especially in the middle of the field. The Chargers have a very special player on the roster in Derwin James, and throwing to the middle of the field would forecast to be a lot harder with both Dean and James on this defense.I've seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I'm constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He's not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave."

Josh Edwards*, CBS Sports – WR Garret Wilson, Ohio State*

Last updated: February 10, 2022

"Mike Williams is a free agent. At 27 years young, he is likely hoping to cash in with a long-term deal coming off a season in which he recorded 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. The Chargers have a ton of cap space and could franchise tag him, capitalizing on their wealth or they could sign him to an extension and potentially move on from Keenan Allen, who would turn 31 next offseason, a year from now. It is easy to see a scenario in which Los Angeles moves on from one of those two players next year. How it wants to build its team moving forward will dictate those moves. The Chargers could see what Cincinnati did this year with three very talented wide receivers in 11 personnel, empty sets and want that for themselves."

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 7, 2022

"There might not be a better fit than Davis landing with the Chargers, who did not have an interior defender grade higher than 59.6 against the run. Due to Los Angeles' propensity for two-high safety shells, their defensive tackles need to hold up by themselves. Davis is, by far, the best run defender in this draft."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 5, 2022