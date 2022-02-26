5 Things To Know About Chris Gould

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new assistant special teams coach.
Was on the coaching staff of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl 50 winning team
Chris Gould joined the Denver Broncos for the 2015 season as the team's coaching assistant. Later that season, the Broncos would go on to beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. In 2017, Gould was promoted to assistant special teams coach where he would stay in that role until 2021.
Former kicker and punter at Virginia
As a freshman at the University of Virginia, Gould took over as the team's punter. The next season, Gould earned the starting punter spot for the Cavaliers and averaged 40.0 yards per punt, the highest in Virginia history since 2001. His junior year, Gould made the switch to kicker going 11-for-19 on field goals and missed zero extra points during the 2006 season. Gould finished off his fourth and final season as a kicker going 16-for-20 during his senior year.
10-year NFL coaching veteran
Gould kicked off his coaching career at Syracuse University in 2012 as their special teams quality control coach until 2014. In 2015, he made the jump to the NFL to join the Denver Broncos coaching staff.
Gould now joins the Chargers in the same role he had while at the Broncos from 2017-2021. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and Gould worked together on the Broncos coaching staff during the 2019 season when Staley was the team's outside linebackers coach.
Football runs in the Gould family
Chris' brother is currently in the NFL as well. Gould's brother, Robbie Gould, has been the San Francisco 49ers placekicker since 2017. Chris and Robbie's father was a three time All-American soccer player at Lock Haven University and was later drafted to the St. Louis Steamers in the 1980s.
Arena Bowl XXV Champion
After going undrafted in 2008, Gould took two years off of football. In 2010, Gould launched his professional football career playing for the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League. Gould played for the Rush for two season (2010-2011). In his first pro season, Gould was named to the First Team All-Arena and was the 2010 AFL Kicker of the Year. Gould then joined the Arizona Rattlers in 2012, that season the Rattlers went on to become the Arena Bowl champions. Following one season in Arizona, Gould then decided to launch his coaching career.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.