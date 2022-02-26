5 Things To Know About Chris Gould

Arena Bowl XXV Champion

After going undrafted in 2008, Gould took two years off of football. In 2010, Gould launched his professional football career playing for the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League. Gould played for the Rush for two season (2010-2011). In his first pro season, Gould was named to the First Team All-Arena and was the 2010 AFL Kicker of the Year. Gould then joined the Arizona Rattlers in 2012, that season the Rattlers went on to become the Arena Bowl champions. Following one season in Arizona, Gould then decided to launch his coaching career.