Chargers Mourn Loss of Lionel "Little Train" James

Former Chargers running back, Lionel "Little Train" James, passed away at the age of 59.

The former Auburn Tiger was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL Draft and went on to play five seasons for the Bolts.

His famous nickname came from the combination of his stature and physicality – James may have been 5'6, but he didn't play like it. In 1985, he set an NFL record in all-purpose yards (2,535) and led the Chargers in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yards that season.

He still holds numerous spots in the Chargers franchise record books including third in punt returns (124), fourth in punt return yards (1,193), tied for fourth for punt return touchdowns (2), seventh in kickoff return yards (2,094) and seventh in kickoff returns (99).