Maurice Jones-Drew on Austin Ekeler's 20 Touchdown Season

"When I was in the league, there [weren't] a lot of guys that did that. I didn't do that at first, I had the ability to do it, but I was never brought up that way in the game. I remember my second year they were like, 'Listen, you are going to learn how to play wide receiver so we can motion you around and get the ball to you,' so I learned that, and it helped me obviously a ton. For kids now because of 7-on-7 in high school and the more spread offenses you are seeing, guys are getting out in space more. Running backs are coming in now more with that experience doing those things.