Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Maurice Jones-Drew on Austin Ekeler's 20 Touchdown Season

Feb 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Cory Kennedy
MJD photo credit

To get a grasp on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's 20 touchdown season, we talked to former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew at Super Bowl LVI Radio Row.

Throughout his nine year NFL career, Jones-Drew rushed for over 8,000 yards and found the end zone 68 times. During the 2011 season, Jones-Drew rushed for a league high 1,606 yards, 11 touchdowns and was named a First-Team AP All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Prior to the NFL, Jones-Drew shined as a running back, leading the Bruins in rushing all three seasons he played, something only five other running backs in the school's history had done before.

We caught up with the three-time Pro Bowl running back to talk Chargers. Specifically, we started with what stood out the most to MJD about Austin Ekeler's game and his huge season in 2021.

"That's a tremendous feat, I don't think I've ever scored 20 in a season, but you know when you watch Austin Ekeler, I know he wasn't drafted, but when you watch the way he works in the offseason, you watch the way he works at training camp and at practice you see it show up in the game. I thought with the addition of [Joe] Lombardi, their offensive coordinator, you were going to see more of an Alvin Kamara type performance, and you saw that.

"I didn't know he scored 20, I knew he was up there pretty high, but they utilize him very well. I know a lot of times [with] a running back, people think about carries, but it's more about touches and how many ways we can get you the ball in space and one-on-ones so you can utilize your ability off of the way he breaks tackles, the way he makes guys miss, his explosiveness. They did a great job of that."

Related Links

Jones-Drew talked about how the running back position has changed over time and has evolved since he entered the NFL in 2006. Ekeler finished the year with eight receiving touchdowns, enough to make him the running back with the most receiving yards (647) and receiving touchdowns in 2021.

Jones-Drew shared how important it is to have a running back in your offense who can catch the ball and how players like Ekeler are great resources for his son to watch.

"When I was in the league, there [weren't] a lot of guys that did that. I didn't do that at first, I had the ability to do it, but I was never brought up that way in the game. I remember my second year they were like, 'Listen, you are going to learn how to play wide receiver so we can motion you around and get the ball to you,' so I learned that, and it helped me obviously a ton. For kids now because of 7-on-7 in high school and the more spread offenses you are seeing, guys are getting out in space more. Running backs are coming in now more with that experience doing those things.

"I have my son watch [Barry Sanders] and also watch Austin Ekeler and a couple other guys that aren't the biggest guys, but they are very explosive and they find ways to make plays. Because you know a lot of us can't be six-foot or whatever you want to be, but if you are able to catch the ball and make plays, you'll be ok."

At 5-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Jones-Drew and Ekeler have similar body types and styles of play. Jones-Drew explained what the key is to making plays as an undersized running back in the NFL and how Ekeler showcased those skills in his four-touchdown performance against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

"Studying the defense is one, you have to be a student of the game and understand where guys are fitting defensively on those certain runs plays. I want to say I was watching the Chargers-Steelers game at SoFi where he had a run going to the right and he cut it back left and it was wide open and that's studying because you are watching that backer and he's going to go over the top. I think the other part is just having the instinct and the vision and a lot of guys don't have that so that was a big find for [the Chargers], especially to get a guy undrafted like that to come out and be able to perform."

Jones-Drew acknowledged the physicality of the running back position and how he has seen running backs decline after five seasons in the NFL. However, as Ekeler enters his sixth season in the league, Jones-Drew explained how the Chargers' lead back is only at the beginning.

"He's always performed well and he's only getting better which is scary, because he's getting better and better and normally year five is where a running back kind of tables off a little bit, so expect him to keep going. I'm excited to see what he brings to the table because again, he's a running back and he does a really good job at it, he helps your quarterback, he does a great job in the pass blocking game. He's an all-around back which is good to see."

Jones-Drew also talked about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and what he likes most about his skillset after two years in the NFL.

"Obviously you are going to talk about his arm strength and his ability to throw the ball down the field. I think his toughness is good, you know at the end of the day he's the kind of prototypical guy you are looking for. I remember the Draft he came out in, I had the Bengals picking him [first overall] because of that ... It's always good to see guys come from college and really see their true potential, their growth and you're seeing that with Herbert.

"I love the way he throws the ball different to everyone else. I think that's something a lot of people don't understand at quarterback...you have to put the ball in different areas for different guys so it's exciting to see the way he's able to adjust depending on the receiver he's throwing to, or the back he's throwing to, or tight end."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Post Super Bowl Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

5 Things To Know About Brendan Nugent

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new offensive line coach.
news

Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner Analyzes Justin Herbert's Game

"I fully expect him to be here in the Super Bowl at some point in time because of what we've seen in the early part of his career."
news

Pat McAfee on Justin Herbert's Record-Breaking Season

After his three hour show on Radio Row last Tuesday, the former All-Pro punter stepped off the stage to talk about the Chargers' 2021 season and what he's looking forward to in 2022.
news

Which Bolts Made PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021?

Five Bolts cracked Pro Football Focus' top 101 individual performances this season. Here is what Sam Monson wrote about each of the selections.
news

Bolt Fans Pack the Promenade for Weekend of Fun

Chargers fans, current players and legends enjoyed music, games and prizes  for the Bolts Experience in Santa Monica.
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

5 Things To Know About Tom Arth

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new pass game specialist.
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Justin Herbert Wins Offensive MVP In Pro Bowl Debut

Take a look at the Chargers Pro Bowler's top moments in Las Vegas.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
Latest News
Advertising