Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player, but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina, and his ability to stay on the field."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"After adding J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson all in free agency, Los Angeles can turn its attention to the offensive side of the ball at No. 17 overall, especially if Georgia's Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are already off the board. Jameson Williams is coming off a torn ACL and likely won't be 100% healthy until the back half of the 2022 season, but he's a unique talent with rare speed that the Chargers' brass can capitalize on knowing he'd likely come off the board much earlier if he didn't get hurt in January."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push.

While right tackle is the team's most glaring need, there isn't a player worthy of a selection this high at that position. Instead, they double down at receiver for their star quarterback and give him an explosive receiver who can win down the field. A pass-catching trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Chris Olave would be terrifying for opposing defenses."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 27, 2022

"A plug-and-play that makes a lot of sense for the Chargers, who are looking to address a defense that struggled to stop the run. Throw Jordan Davis into the middle of your front alongside Khalil Mack on the edge, and suddenly your run defense is a lot better."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: March 25, 2022

"Although the Chargers have already signed veterans Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to beef up the defensive line, Wyatt gives them an explosive pass rusher who will make life tough for teams trying to handle twists involving the former Bulldog and Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the outside."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 24, 2022

"With Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges, the Chargers need a player who can push the pocket back into the quarterback. Davis can do it regularly while clogging up multiple gaps in the run game. He's the real deal. Toss in free-agent addition Sebastian Joseph-Day, and the Bolts' defensive front looks quite imposing."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: March 23, 2022

"The Chargers are one of the biggest winners through one week of free agency. They have filled numerous holes on their roster, making this selection a luxury. Chris Olave is the second part of that dynamic Buckeye tandem. Olave's a great route-runner with his ability to attack leverages with speed and tempo. He has experience moving all over the formation. Pairing him with Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Josh Palmer makes Justin Herbert an even more dangerous quarterback."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: March 23, 2022

"Last year, the Chargers hit the jackpot when left tackle Rashawn Slater fell right into their lap with the 13th pick. They luck out again here with Cross. The former Mississippi State standout can start at right tackle from the get-go, giving Justin Herbert another reliable protector on the edge. "

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – (Trade - Pick Seven) OL Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Last updated: March 23, 2022

"The Chargers can't wait and hope a stud tackle falls to them, so they get aggressive and land Ekwonu to play right tackle for Justin Herbert."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 22, 2022

"One year after shoring up the blind side with the first-round selection of Rashawn Slater, the Chargers land their starting right tackle."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 22, 2022

"You've heard by now how bad the Chargers' run defense was in 2021, and they've already taken steps to improve it, bringing in two defensive tackles via free agency in Sebastian Joseph-Day, whom coach Brandon Staley is familiar with from his time with the Rams, and Austin Johnson. That probably takes defensive tackle off the list of holes to fill in the draft.

So let's turn the attention over to right tackle where Bryan Bulaga was just released. I don't see Storm Norton as the answer there, but Penning can be. He's fantastic as a run blocker, and offensive line coaches love him because he's just plain mean and plays through the whistle. This would make back-to-back drafts with first-round tackles for the Chargers, and left tackle Rashawn Slater looked like a star as a rookie."

Nate Davis, USA Today – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 21, 2022

"An excellent athlete who locked down the left side in college, Penning would bring a little fire to the Bolts – a team that should continue upgrading the protection of QB Justin Herbert after the release of RT Bryan Bulaga and at a time when the AFC West is in a pass rusher arms race."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 19, 2022

"The Chargers have made all the right moves in free agency, from re-signing Mike Williams to adding J.C. Jackson to trading for Khalil Mack. Now it's time to provide better protection for Justin Herbert. Los Angeles selected Rashawn Slater 13th overall in last year's draft, and he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. It's unreasonable to think Penning will replicate those accomplishments, but he should be a quality starter pretty quickly."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 18, 2022

"As Los Angeles looks around the AFC West, they may notice something -- as the others are as well -- teams in their division are loading up on pass rushers. Denver has Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb. Las Vegas has Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Kansas City has Frank Clark and Chris Jones. The offensive lines better be prepared and the Chargers add a little fire of their own in the form of Penning."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 18, 2022

"The Chargers have made some big-time splashes over the last week. Trading for Khalil Mack, re-signing Mike Williams, signing J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day. It's all put them in true "best player available" mode for the draft. If the Chargers do have a big need left, it is likely at offensive tackle, as they just released veteran Bryan Bulaga. Penning could have the chance to come in at right tackle and compete to start right away."

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: March 17, 2022

"Williams may not be ready by Week 1 after tearing his ACL in the National Championship Game, but after the offseason the Chargers have had so far, they'll be thinking more about a playoff run. Williams provides something that offense is desperately missing: pure deep speed. His 20.0 yards per catch figure last year was the best of any top receiver in the class."

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times/Yahoo Sports - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 14, 2022

"The Chargers need someone to help them stop the run. The 350-pound Davis is the immovable object in the middle."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 11, 2022

"As I said up top, in a vacuum, I'm not taking a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the first round of this draft, but it makes sense for the Chargers to do so. They just traded for Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa, and that duo should provide all the pass-rush juice the team needs."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 9, 2022

"There isn't much more to say about Davis' combine workout. It was one of the most impressive showings I've ever seen at the event. Running a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash and jumping 10-foot-3 in the broad jump at 341 pounds seemingly defies physics. If he keeps his weight in the 340-pound range, Davis is going to be a problem for offensive coordinators in the NFL. Against the run, he's a space-eater who plays with power. He sees double-teams regularly but still appears impossible to move off his spot.

That's all good news for the Chargers, who gave up 4.6 yards per carry last season (tied for the fifth-worst rate in the NFL) and lose defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Justin Jones to free agency. Davis' big-time combine showing cemented his top-20 status, but if he keeps up his conditioning and can get on the field more often in the pros, Los Angeles could have a steal at No. 17."

﻿Lance Zierlein NFL.com – (TRADE - Pick 20) DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 8, 2022