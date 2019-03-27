NFL Institutes Radical Rule Change Allowing for Pass Interference Review 

It's been a hot button topic since the NFC Championship game with pundits, fans and players weighing in on what possible change, if any, can be made regarding pass interference calls and non-calls.

Would the NFL make a modification, or would it stay status quo?

Well, we now know the answer, and it's that a drastic change is in store in 2019.

Beginning this season, all offensive and defensive pass interference calls, as well as non-calls, are now reviewable. Coaches can use one of their two challenges on the play, but as always, any reviews in the final two minutes of a half must come from the booth.

The new rule will be instituted for only one year, giving the league a full season to test it out. That's right in line with previous dramatic changes, including recent ones regarding extra point tries and tweaks to kickoffs. After testing those out for a year, both were enacted on a permanent basis.