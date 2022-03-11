Field Yates Talks Brandon Staley's First Season in L.A. & Chargers in 2022

"I thought the defensive impression that he made was good, I think there's probably even more for them to build off defensively this year … I think the mark that Brandon will be able to leave this year and going forward will be even more significant on the defensive side of the ball, but [it's] fun to watch him coach. I'm not saying there's one way to go about it, but it was fun to watch his mindset … I enjoyed watching him during his press conferences, he had a lot of memorable quotes. I think he thinks about the game in both a very unique and different way, but also he keeps things simple."