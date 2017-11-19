Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Monster Defensive Effort Sparked After Feeling "Disrespected"

Nov 19, 2017 at 11:02 AM

Casey Hayward didn't mince words.

Following one of the best defensive performances in Chargers history, the Pro Bowl cornerback explained how the Buffalo Bills' decision to make the switch at quarterback from veteran Tyrod Taylor to rookie Nathan Peterman was a personal affront to the entire team.

"He's a rookie," Hayward said.  "He's a rookie guy, so they decided to start him this week against our team.  I'm pretty sure we might've felt a little disrespected.  They started a rookie against a really good defense.  We have some good edge rushers, and we have some good guys in the secondary.  So, we had to take advantage of that."

The Bolts entered the game with a specific purpose in mind.

"He's a rookie, (so) obviously coming in there he's going to be a little shaken up," said Joey Bosa.  "Getting some pressure in there, and once we got the first one or two, then it kind of shook him a little…. (Melvin Ingram) and I both knew that if we were able to build pressure and get in his face that he would make some bad decisions with the football.  I mean, we didn't expect five (interceptions), but (we're not going to) cut him a break.  He's a rookie, he got thrown in there out of the blue, and it's not like we were taking it easy on him."

"Get them early," added Hayward.  "We wanted to get our hands on the ball early and take advantage of the opportunities.  (Peterman) is a rookie, and he is going to make some mistakes.  We just took advantage of it."

Did they ever.

After Buffalo opted to receive to start the game, Korey Toomer intercepted Peterman and took it 59 yards to the house. On the ensuing possession, Hayward picked off Peterman three plays later for the team's second INT of the quarter.  They weren't done quiet yet as Tre Boston intercepted Peterman's third down pass late in the opening frame, returning it to midfield.

The three interceptions tied for the most in Chargers history in one quarter.

But it didn't stop there.

Hayward had yet another INT just over two minutes into the second quarter while Trevor Williams made it a quintet of picks with 41 seconds remaining in the half.  The five interceptions set a new team record for interceptions in a single half, and are the most in the NFL this season.

"I can't remember the last time (my team) had five picks," said Bosa.  "Never, really.  Maybe in college."

Add in Melvin Ingram's 39-yard scoop-and-score in the third quarter off Bosa's strip-sack, and the Chargers' six takeaways were their most since 1990 when they had seven against Tampa Bay.

"I didn't realize we had six turnovers to be honest with you," Head Coach Anthony Lynn admitted after the game.  "Like I said, when they get them, they come in bunches.  Those guys are playing at a high level right now.  Real confident.  That's great."

It helped that the Bolts had Peterman under siege the entire first half.

"We know our pass rush would get to him if we put some pressure on him," Lynn added.  "We studied all the preseason film, and every time he was under pressure, his completion percentage was a lot lower.  We didn't have to manufacture the pressure. We have guys (who) can apply it.  They did a good job of that."

Now, Ingram wants every team in the NFL to know the havoc they can wreak on opposing offenses.

"That's what we aim to do every week.  We want you to feel us there, and we want you to think about us."

Bills vs. Chargers In-Game

The Chargers take on the Buffalo Bills for the annual Salute to Service game. 

img_3680_0.jpg
1 / 38
img_3514_0.jpg
2 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer runs for a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
3 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer runs for a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_3603_0.jpg
4 / 38
img_3628.jpg
5 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer celebrates a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
6 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer celebrates a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_3696.jpg
7 / 38
b55i2282.jpg
8 / 38
img_3713_0.jpg
9 / 38
img_3798_0.jpg
10 / 38
b55i2398.jpg
11 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston runs after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
12 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston runs after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
13 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_3978.jpg
14 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
15 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
img_4144.jpg
16 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, celebrates after his interception with outside linebacker Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
17 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, celebrates after his interception with outside linebacker Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
b55i2337.jpg
18 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen scores past Buffalo Bills defensive back Leonard Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
19 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen scores past Buffalo Bills defensive back Leonard Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
20 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
b55i2577.jpg
21 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, runs past Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
22 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, runs past Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
dsc_6774.jpg
23 / 38
b55i2492.jpg
24 / 38
b55i2456.jpg
25 / 38
img_1250.jpg
26 / 38
img_4645.jpg
27 / 38
img_4728_2.jpg
28 / 38
img_4816_0.jpg
29 / 38
img_4665_0.jpg
30 / 38
img_4856_2.jpg
31 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, right, forces a turn over by Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
32 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, right, forces a turn over by Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
img_4944_0.jpg
33 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, left, scores past Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
34 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, left, scores past Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram celebrates after scoring against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
35 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram celebrates after scoring against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
dsc_7058.jpg
36 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
37 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_5097_0.jpg
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know. 
news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."
news

Justin Herbert Finding Guidance in A Familiar Face

"It's never about how low it gets.  It's always about climbing back up and doing better the next day, and never letting your past mistakes affect your future. So he really helped me with that."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
video

Coming Soon: All In Powered by Pepsi

All In powered by Pepsi is a comprehensive view of all things Chargers, from the moment Brandon Staley was hired as the team's head coach, to their 2021 season quest, and everything in between. Check out All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com beginning August 27.
news

7 Important Answers About All In

Questions about our new show? Below is a Q&A that answers all topics surrounding the All In series. 
Latest News
Advertising