Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

NFL.com's Charley Casserly: S Derwin James – Florida State

What he says: "James is the best player available here, and he fills a need. The former FSU star could easily be a top-10 pick this year, but in this scenario, he's still on the board at No. 17."

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: LB Leighton Vander Esch– Boise State

What he says: "With the top two safeties off the board, the Chargers improve another part of their defense with the athletic and instinctive Vander Esch."

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo: OT Mike McClinchey – Notre Dame

What he says: "While the Chargers used some draft capital on the offensive line last season, there's still work to be done, and McGlinchey can start immediately on the right side with an eye toward playing left tackle in the future (though both positions are of equal value and it doesn't matter which side he plays). McGlinchey is a powerful run-blocker, leading all tackles with a 95.0 run-blocking grade last year while allowing only 16 pressures."

CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco: LB Rashaan Evans – Alabama